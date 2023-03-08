Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dentsu Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC.

(4324)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-03-08 am EST
4635.00 JPY   +2.21%
10:27aDentsu : Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the 174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(367KB)
PU
10:07aDentsu : Notice of Convocation of the 174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(2.40MB)
PU
03/07Dentsu Group Agrees to Acquire Advent International's Tag Worldwide Holdings
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dentsu : Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the 174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(367KB)

03/08/2023 | 10:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

These documents have been translated from a part of Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: March 9, 2023

Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the

174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

(Items Omitted from the Paper Copy)

■Business Report

II Shares and Subscription Rights to Shares (All)

P. 1

III Items Related to the Company Executives

6. Situation of Important Con-current Posts

P. 3

7. Items Related to Outside Directors

P. 4

IV Items Related to the Accounting Auditor (All)

P. 6

V Company System and Policy (All)

1. Basic Policy on the Internal Control System

P. 7

2. Summary of Operational Status of the Internal Control System

P. 9

■Consolidated Financial Statements

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

P. 11

■Financial Statements

Notes to Nonconsolidated Financial Statements

P. 27

Dentsu Group Inc.

II Shares and Subscription Rights to Shares

1. Items Related to Shares

(1) Total number of authorized shares

Common shares

1,100,000,000 shares

(2) Types of issued shares and total number of shares

Common shares

270,165,354 shares

(Of which treasury shares

4,748,379 shares)

(3) Number of shareholders

36,196 persons

(4) Major Shareholders (Top 10)

Shareholder

No. of Shares Held

Percentage of Total

Shares Issued

(Shares)

(%)

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust accounts)

53,609,400

20.20

Kyodo News

18,988,800

7.15

Jiji Press, Ltd.

16,028,680

6.04

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust accounts)

10,408,700

3.92

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

8,330,600

3.14

Group Employees' Stockholding Association

5,314,052

2.00

NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC)

5,277,400

1.99

RE SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS

INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY TRUST

Yoshida Hideo Memorial Foundation

4,984,808

1.88

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.

4,929,900

1.86

Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.

4,000,000

1.51

(Notes) 1. The number of shares held by each trust bank includes shares related to trust services.

    1. The Company holds 4,748,379 treasury shares but is excluded from the major shareholders listed above.
    2. The Percentage of Total Shares Issued is calculated excluding treasury shares.
  2. Shares granted to Company officers during the fiscal year as consideration for performance of duties

Type and No. of

No. of Recipients

Shares

Directors (excluding Directors who are members of

Ordinary shares

5

the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside

4,300 shares

Directors)

(Notes) 1. In accordance with the Company's performance-based stock compensation (medium- to long-term bonus) system, the Company issued the shares above to persons who concurrently served as Executive Officer and Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee in fiscal 2019 during the fiscal year as compensation for duties as an Executive Officer during the same fiscal year, as outlined in III. 2. (2) 2) d. "Performance-based stock compensation (medium- and long-term bonus)".

2. The above includes grants to 3 retired directors who are not members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.

- 1 -

  1. Other Important Items Related to Shares
    1. At the meeting of the Board of Directors on February 14, 2022, the Company resolved to conduct a share repurchase of its common stock via an open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a maximum repurchase of 20 million shares and a maximum repurchase cost of 40 billion yen, from the period between

February 15, 2022, to December 23, 2022, and conducted the share repurchase as follows.

  1. Repurchase Period: From February 15, 2022, to September 1, 2022 (transaction date basis)
  2. Total Number of Shares Repurchased: 8,989,700 shares
  3. Total Repurchase Price: 39,999,847,503 yen
  1. At the meeting of the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, the Company resolved to cancel treasury shares based on Article 178 of the Companies Act, and cancelled the shares as follows.
  1. Class of Shares Cancelled: Common shares of the Company
  2. Total Number of Shares Cancelled: 18,244,646 shares (equivalent to 6.33% of the total number of issued shares prior to the cancellation)
  3. Date of Cancellation: November 30, 2022
  1. At the meeting of the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, the Company resolved to dispose of treasury shares through third-party allotment under the operation of the performance-based stock compensation plans of the Company and its subsidiaries Dentsu Inc. and Dentsu Corporate One Inc., and executed the disposition as follows.
  1. Disposal Date: November 30, 2022
  2. Class and Number of Shares Disposed of: 700,000 common shares
  3. Disposition Value: 4,610 yen per share
  4. Total Disposition Value: 3,227,000,000 yen
  5. Recipient of the Disposition: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account E)

2. Items Related to Subscription Rights to Shares, etc.

  1. Summary of contents of subscription rights to shares held by company executives, etc. as of the final day of the fiscal year under review that were issued as compensation for business execution

No items to report.

(2) Summary of contents of subscription rights to shares that were issued to employees, etc., during the fiscal year under review as compensation for business execution

No items to report.

  1. Other important items regarding subscription rights to shares No items to report.

- 2 -

  1. Items Related to the Company Executives

6. Situation of Important Concurrent Posts

Name

Organization of Concurrent Post

Position

Directors who are not

members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Hiroshi Igarashi

Dentsu International Limited

Non-Executive Chairman of

the Board

Arinobu Soga

Dentsu International Limited

Non-Executive Director

CARTA HOLDINGS, INC.

Corporate Auditor

Nick Priday

Dentsu International Limited

Executive Director, CFO

Wendy Clark

Dentsu International Limited

Executive Director, Global

CEO

Norihiro Kuretani

Dentsu Inc.

Representative Director,

President and CEO

Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee

Yaesu Sogo Law Office

Attorney

Outside Director (Member of

Orient Corporation

the Audit and Supervisory

Gan Matsui

Committee)

Nagase & Co., Ltd.

Outside Corporate Auditor

Totetsu Kogyo Co.

Outside Corporate Auditor

Outside Director, member of

Globeride, Inc.

the audit and supervisory

committee

Paul Candland

YAMAHA CORPORATION

Outside Director

Andrew House

Viaplay Group AB

Non-Executive Director

Nissan Motor CO., Ltd.

Outside director

Sogabe Certified Public Accountant Office

Representative

Mihoko Sogabe

Outside director (Audit and

Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.

Supervisory Committee

member)

(Notes)

  1. The above chart shows the situation of concurrent posts as of December 31,2022.
  2. There are no items to report for Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Takahashi Yuko, Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Izumi Okoshi, and Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Keiichi Sagawa.
  3. Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Timothy Andree resigned as Executive Chairman of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, on February 18, 2022.
  4. Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Hiroshi Igarashi resigned as Representative Director of Dentsu Inc., an important subsidiary of the Company, on March 30, 2022. He served as a Non-Executive Director of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, and was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of that company on February 18, 2022.
  5. Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Arinobu Soga will resign as Corporate Auditor of CARTA HOLDINGS, an important subsidiary of the Company, on March 25, 2023.
  6. Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Wendy Clark resigned as Executive Director, Global CEO of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, on December 31, 2022.
  7. Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Norihiro Kuretani was appointed Director, President and CEO of Dentsu Inc. on January 1, 2022, and Representative Director, President and CEO of that company on March 30, 2022.
  8. Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Gan Matsui served as Outside Corporate Auditor of Orient Corporation, and was appointed Outside Director (Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of that company on June 24, 2022, following the company's transition to a company with an audit committee, etc.
  9. Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Paul Candland resigned as CEO of Age of Learning Japan, Inc. and CEO of Age of Learning, Inc. on April 25, 2022.

- 3 -

7. Items Related to Outside Directors

  1. Status of Major Activities and Overview of Duties Performed Related to the Roles Expected of an Outside Director in the Fiscal Year under Review

Category / Name

Meetings attended

Remarks and Overview of Duties Performed Related to

the Roles Expected of an Outside Director

Outside Director

Board of Directors:

Actively provided advice and suggestions, especially

Gan Matsui

15 out of 15

regarding issues such as strengthening Group

Audit and Supervisory

compliance and governance systems and raising

Committee:

awareness of crisis management from his many years of

10 out of 10

expertise as a prosecutor and his expert insight as an

attorney.

Outside Director

Board of Directors:

Actively provided advice and suggestions, especially

Paul Candland

11 out of 11

regarding issues such as business operations based on

Audit and Supervisory

global

economic

trends

and

strengthening

Committee:

competitiveness from the perspective of global

10 out of 10

management, utilizing his abundant experience and

extensive insight in corporate management.

Outside Director

Board of Directors:

Actively provided useful advice and suggestions from a

Andrew House

11 out of 11

variety of perspectives, especially regarding issues such

Audit and Supervisory

as Group governance and business operations, based on

Committee:

examples for global management, utilizing his abundant

10 out of 10

experience and extensive insight as a manager at global

companies.

Outside Director

Board of Directors:

Actively provided accurate advice and suggestions,

Keiichi Sagawa

11 out of 11

contributing especially to enhancing management

Audit and Supervisory

governance, the promotion of business transformation,

Committee:

and strengthening global competitiveness, utilizing

10 out of 10

his abundant knowledge of finance at a holding

company and many years of experience as a manager.

Outside Director

Board of Directors:

Actively provided useful advice and suggestions from

Mihoko Sogabe

11 out of 11

diverse perspectives, contributing especially to

Audit and Supervisory

enhancing the Company's financial governance,

Committee:

promoting internal control, and strengthening the

10 out of 10

supervisory function, from her expert insight and

abundant practical experience as a CPA.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

Dentsu Group Inc. published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2023 15:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DENTSU INC.
10:27aDentsu : Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the 174th Or..
PU
10:07aDentsu : Notice of Convocation of the 174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(2.40M..
PU
03/07Dentsu Group Agrees to Acquire Advent International's Tag Worldwide Holdings
DJ
03/07Dentsu Agrees To Acquire Tag To Grow Creative Production And Customer Transformation & ..
AQ
03/07Dentsu Group Inc. agreed to acquire Tag Worldwide Holdings Limited from Advent Internat..
CI
03/01Enthusiast Gaming Up Near 5% On TSX After Naming Nick Brien as Chief Executive Officer
MT
03/01Japan Shares Rebound on Planned Chip Factory Development in Hokkaido, Japan; Dentsu For..
MT
03/01Dentsu Formally Charged for Rigging Tokyo Olympics Bidding Process
MT
02/28Dentsu and others charged in Tokyo Olympic bid-rigging probe
AQ
02/28Update3 : Ad giant Dentsu, others indicted over Tokyo Olympics bid rigging
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 228 B 8 969 M 8 969 M
Net income 2022 89 752 M 656 M 656 M
Net cash 2022 161 B 1 178 M 1 178 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 1 225 B 8 950 M 8 950 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
EV / Sales 2023 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 64 832
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart DENTSU INC.
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4 535,00 JPY
Average target price 5 114,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Igarashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Yushin Soga CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Timothy Paul Andree Chairman
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENTSU INC.9.41%8 757
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%611
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-12.11%310
GENIEE, INC.62.23%248
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-0.40%214
ADWAYS INC.44.40%205