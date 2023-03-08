Dentsu : Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the 174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders(367KB)
03/08/2023 | 10:27am EST
These documents have been translated from a part of Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.
Date of commencement of measures for electronic provision: March 9, 2023
Other Items Provided Electronically for the Notice of Convocation of the
174th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
(Items Omitted from the Paper Copy)
■Business Report
II Shares and Subscription Rights to Shares (All)
P. 1
III Items Related to the Company Executives
6. Situation of Important Con-current Posts
P. 3
7. Items Related to Outside Directors
P. 4
IV Items Related to the Accounting Auditor (All)
P. 6
V Company System and Policy (All)
1. Basic Policy on the Internal Control System
P. 7
2. Summary of Operational Status of the Internal Control System
P. 9
■Consolidated Financial Statements
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
P. 11
■Financial Statements
Notes to Nonconsolidated Financial Statements
P. 27
Dentsu Group Inc.
II Shares and Subscription Rights to Shares
1. Items Related to Shares
(1) Total number of authorized shares
Common shares
1,100,000,000 shares
(2) Types of issued shares and total number of shares
Common shares
270,165,354 shares
(Of which treasury shares
4,748,379 shares)
(3) Number of shareholders
36,196 persons
(4) Major Shareholders (Top 10)
Shareholder
No. of Shares Held
Percentage of Total
Shares Issued
(Shares)
(%)
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust accounts)
53,609,400
20.20
Kyodo News
18,988,800
7.15
Jiji Press, Ltd.
16,028,680
6.04
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust accounts)
10,408,700
3.92
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
8,330,600
3.14
Group Employees' Stockholding Association
5,314,052
2.00
NORTHERN TRUST CO. (AVFC)
5,277,400
1.99
RE SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS
INTERNATIONAL VALUE EQUITY TRUST
Yoshida Hideo Memorial Foundation
4,984,808
1.88
Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd.
4,929,900
1.86
Tokyo Broadcasting System Television, Inc.
4,000,000
1.51
(Notes) 1. The number of shares held by each trust bank includes shares related to trust services.
The Company holds 4,748,379 treasury shares but is excluded from the major shareholders listed above.
The Percentage of Total Shares Issued is calculated excluding treasury shares.
Shares granted to Company officers during the fiscal year as consideration for performance of duties
Type and No. of
No. of Recipients
Shares
Directors (excluding Directors who are members of
Ordinary shares
5
the Audit and Supervisory Committee and Outside
4,300 shares
Directors)
(Notes) 1. In accordance with the Company's performance-based stock compensation (medium- to long-term bonus) system, the Company issued the shares above to persons who concurrently served as Executive Officer and Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee in fiscal 2019 during the fiscal year as compensation for duties as an Executive Officer during the same fiscal year, as outlined in III. 2. (2) 2) d. "Performance-based stock compensation (medium- and long-term bonus)".
2. The above includes grants to 3 retired directors who are not members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee.
- 1 -
Other Important Items Related to Shares
At the meeting of the Board of Directors on February 14, 2022, the Company resolved to conduct a share repurchase of its common stock via an open market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange with a maximum repurchase of 20 million shares and a maximum repurchase cost of 40 billion yen, from the period between
February 15, 2022, to December 23, 2022, and conducted the share repurchase as follows.
Repurchase Period: From February 15, 2022, to September 1, 2022 (transaction date basis)
Total Number of Shares Repurchased:8,989,700 shares
Total Repurchase Price:39,999,847,503 yen
At the meeting of the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, the Company resolved to cancel treasury shares based on Article 178 of the Companies Act, and cancelled the shares as follows.
Class of Shares Cancelled: Common shares of the Company
Total Number of Shares Cancelled: 18,244,646 shares (equivalent to 6.33% of the total number of issued shares prior to the cancellation)
Date of Cancellation: November 30, 2022
At the meeting of the Board of Directors on November 14, 2022, the Company resolved to dispose of treasury shares through third-party allotment under the operation of the performance-based stock compensation plans of the Company and its subsidiaries Dentsu Inc. and Dentsu Corporate One Inc., and executed the disposition as follows.
Disposal Date: November 30, 2022
Class and Number of Shares Disposed of: 700,000 common shares
Disposition Value: 4,610 yen per share
Total Disposition Value: 3,227,000,000 yen
Recipient of the Disposition: The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (trust account E)
2. Items Related to Subscription Rights to Shares, etc.
Summary of contents of subscription rights to shares held by company executives, etc. as of the final day of the fiscal year under review that were issued as compensation for business execution
No items to report.
(2) Summary of contents of subscription rights to shares that were issued to employees, etc., during the fiscal year under review as compensation for business execution
No items to report.
Other important items regarding subscription rights to sharesNo items to report.
- 2 -
Items Related to the Company Executives
6. Situation of Important Concurrent Posts
Name
Organization of Concurrent Post
Position
Directors who are not
members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Hiroshi Igarashi
Dentsu International Limited
Non-Executive Chairman of
the Board
Arinobu Soga
Dentsu International Limited
Non-Executive Director
CARTA HOLDINGS, INC.
Corporate Auditor
Nick Priday
Dentsu International Limited
Executive Director, CFO
Wendy Clark
Dentsu International Limited
Executive Director, Global
CEO
Norihiro Kuretani
Dentsu Inc.
Representative Director,
President and CEO
Directors who are members of the Audit and Supervisory Committee
Yaesu Sogo Law Office
Attorney
Outside Director (Member of
Orient Corporation
the Audit and Supervisory
Gan Matsui
Committee)
Nagase & Co., Ltd.
Outside Corporate Auditor
Totetsu Kogyo Co.
Outside Corporate Auditor
Outside Director, member of
Globeride, Inc.
the audit and supervisory
committee
Paul Candland
YAMAHA CORPORATION
Outside Director
Andrew House
Viaplay Group AB
Non-Executive Director
Nissan Motor CO., Ltd.
Outside director
Sogabe Certified Public Accountant Office
Representative
Mihoko Sogabe
Outside director (Audit and
Mitsui DM Sugar Holdings Co., Ltd.
Supervisory Committee
member)
(Notes)
The above chart shows the situation of concurrent posts as of December 31,2022.
There are no items to report for Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Takahashi Yuko, Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Izumi Okoshi, and Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Keiichi Sagawa.
Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Timothy Andree resigned as Executive Chairman of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, on February 18, 2022.
Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Hiroshi Igarashi resigned as Representative Director of Dentsu Inc., an important subsidiary of the Company, on March 30, 2022. He served as a Non-Executive Director of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, and was appointed Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of that company on February 18, 2022.
Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Arinobu Soga will resign as Corporate Auditor of CARTA HOLDINGS, an important subsidiary of the Company, on March 25, 2023.
Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Wendy Clark resigned as Executive Director, Global CEO of Dentsu International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company that controls the Group's overseas business operations, on December 31, 2022.
Director who is not a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Norihiro Kuretani was appointed Director, President and CEO of Dentsu Inc. on January 1, 2022, and Representative Director, President and CEO of that company on March 30, 2022.
Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Gan Matsui served as Outside Corporate Auditor of Orient Corporation, and was appointed Outside Director (Member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee) of that company on June 24, 2022, following the company's transition to a company with an audit committee, etc.
Director who is a member of the Audit and Supervisory Committee Paul Candland resigned as CEO of Age of Learning Japan, Inc. and CEO of Age of Learning, Inc. on April 25, 2022.
- 3 -
7. Items Related to Outside Directors
Status of Major Activities and Overview of Duties Performed Related to the Roles Expected of an Outside Director in the Fiscal Year under Review
Category / Name
Meetings attended
Remarks and Overview of Duties Performed Related to
the Roles Expected of an Outside Director
Outside Director
Board of Directors:
Actively provided advice and suggestions, especially
Gan Matsui
15 out of 15
regarding issues such as strengthening Group
Audit and Supervisory
compliance and governance systems and raising
Committee:
awareness of crisis management from his many years of
10 out of 10
expertise as a prosecutor and his expert insight as an
attorney.
Outside Director
Board of Directors:
Actively provided advice and suggestions, especially
Paul Candland
11 out of 11
regarding issues such as business operations based on
Audit and Supervisory
global
economic
trends
and
strengthening
Committee:
competitiveness from the perspective of global
10 out of 10
management, utilizing his abundant experience and
extensive insight in corporate management.
Outside Director
Board of Directors:
Actively provided useful advice and suggestions from a
Andrew House
11 out of 11
variety of perspectives, especially regarding issues such
Audit and Supervisory
as Group governance and business operations, based on
Committee:
examples for global management, utilizing his abundant
10 out of 10
experience and extensive insight as a manager at global
companies.
Outside Director
Board of Directors:
Actively provided accurate advice and suggestions,
Keiichi Sagawa
11 out of 11
contributing especially to enhancing management
Audit and Supervisory
governance, the promotion of business transformation,
Committee:
and strengthening global competitiveness, utilizing
10 out of 10
his abundant knowledge of finance at a holding
company and many years of experience as a manager.
Outside Director
Board of Directors:
Actively provided useful advice and suggestions from