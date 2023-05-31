Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Dentsu Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4324   JP3551520004

DENTSU INC.

(4324)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:46:55 2023-05-31 am EDT
4510.00 JPY   -1.20%
12:10aDentsu : Strengthens Sustainability Management by Establishing Group Sustainability Committee
PU
05/26W TOKYO Inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
05/25Dentsu : Q1 / 2023 Quarterly Financial Statements (January to March 2023)（399KB）
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dentsu : Strengthens Sustainability Management by Establishing Group Sustainability Committee

05/31/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

―Maximizing Value Created under the Leadership of Members with Diverse Perspectives―

Dentsu Group Inc. (Tokyo: 4324; ISIN: JP3551520004; President & CEO: Hiroshi Igarashi; Head Office: Tokyo; Capital: 74,609.81 million yen; hereinafter referred to as "the Company") announced today the establishment of the Group Sustainability Committee as a meeting body to promote decision-making by the Group Management Board, the highest executive body, with the aim of strengthening sustainability management. The committee started full operation in April 2023.

The establishment of the Group Sustainability Committee is part of the Company's initiatives accompanying the transition to One dentsu from FY2023. The most important characteristic of the committee is the diversity of its members, which will play a vital role in enabling the Company to implement sustainability management from a variety of perspectives. Members include the Chief Sustainability Officers for Japan and International markets and representatives from Investor Relations, HR, Communications, Corporate Culture, as well as the Client & Solutions Unit. The committee will discuss various sustainability-related challenges and take concrete action.

Chaired by the Company's Chief Governance Officer, the committee is responsible for formulating group-wide strategies in the E (Environment) and S (Social) domains and promoting ESG information disclosure. The committee is currently updating materiality and examining value creation models to be announced internally and externally in the Company's upcoming Integrated Report. The committee members are as follows.

Members of the Group Sustainability Committee for FY2023

Name Title
Arinobu Soga Chairperson
Director, Representative Executive Officer, Executive Vice President & Chief Governance Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Yuko Kitakaze Chief Sustainability Officer, dentsu Japan
Anna Lungley Chief Sustainability Officer, dentsu International Markets
Yoshiki Ishihara Chief of Staff, Dentsu Group Inc.
Jeff Greenspoon President, Global Solutions
Executive Director, Clients & Solutions Unit, Dentsu Group Inc.
Kate Stewart Executive Director, Investor Relations Office, Dentsu Group Inc.
Miho Tanimoto Chief HR Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Hitoshi Hamaguchi Executive Director, Client & Solutions Unit, Dentsu Group Inc.
Keiichi Higuchi Executive Officer, Dentsu Inc. / dentsu Japan
Jeremy Miller Chief Communications Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Jean Lin Chief Culture Officer, Dentsu Group Inc.
Fiona Lloyd Global Client & Brand President, Carat

Under the lead of the Group Sustainability Committee, the Company will maximize corporate value for all of dentsu's stakeholders, including its shareholders, clients, partners, and employees, and provide innovative value to society as a whole by promoting each of the initiatives in the Medium-term Management Plan.

(Reference) Corporate governance structure

#####


Contacts:
Media Inquiries:
Jumpei Kojima
Deputy Chief Communications Officer
Dentsu Group Inc.
Email：group-cc@dentsu-group.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Dentsu Group Inc. published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 04:09:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DENTSU INC.
12:10aDentsu : Strengthens Sustainability Management by Establishing Group Sustainability Commit..
PU
05/26W TOKYO Inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
05/25Dentsu : Q1 / 2023 Quarterly Financial Statements (January to March 2023)（399KBA..
PU
05/25Aditya Birla Capital Appoints Dentsu Creative India as Its Lead brand communications ag..
CI
05/19Ar Advanced Technology, Inc. has filed an IPO.
CI
05/17Analysis-Elon Musk's embrace of advertising at Tesla grabs marketers' attention
RE
05/16Dentsu : Q1 FY2023 Questions and Answers（125KB）
PU
05/16Dentsu Announces the Appointment of Prerna Mehrotra as Chief Client Officer, Dentsu Apa..
CI
05/15Dentsu Group Shares Fall Sharply After 50% Plunge in First-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
05/15Transcript : Dentsu Group Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 280 B 9 161 M 9 161 M
Net income 2023 87 392 M 625 M 625 M
Net cash 2023 241 B 1 723 M 1 723 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 3,68%
Capitalization 1 207 B 8 635 M 8 635 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
EV / Sales 2024 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 69 066
Free-Float 70,0%
Chart DENTSU INC.
Duration : Period :
Dentsu Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DENTSU INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4 565,00 JPY
Average target price 5 128,57 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hiroshi Igarashi President, CEO & Representative Director
Yushin Soga CFO, Representative Director & Executive VP
Timothy Paul Andree Chairman
Toshiaki Hasegawa Independent Outside Director
Kentaro Koga Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DENTSU INC.9.05%8 515
THREE'S COMPANY MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD.50.03%1 913
VK COMPANY LIMITED-92.61%678
ECHOMARKETING CO.,LTD.-22.77%270
NASMEDIA CO., LTD.-18.00%175
ADWAYS INC.30.60%174
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer