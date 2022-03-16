Dentsu : humanitarian response to the situation in Ukraine

Ensuring employee safety and security



We are giving top priority to measures that ensure the safety and security of our employees and their families in the relevant countries and surrounding areas, and those other related parties who are cooperating with us. Approximately 500 people were working for our affiliate with a local partner that handled the Group's business in Ukraine, but business has already been suspended and we are providing family transfer, legal and housing support for those employees together with employment opportunities at other dentsu companies in other regions. In addition to the safety and security of our employees and related parties, the Group's business in Russia, which is being carried out by approximately 1,500 people in a joint venture with a local company in Russia, is being reviewed from the perspective of complying with international sanctions as a global company, and we are proceeding with negotiations to transfer the ownership of our joint venture in Russia to the local company.



In addition, in response to the growing mental stress on employees outside of the affected markets, we are continuing to strengthen employee support, such as expanding the use of employee assistance programs and counseling in many of our markets.