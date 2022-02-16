Log in
    6517   JP3551600004

DENYO CO., LTD.

(6517)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Japan Exchange - 02/16 12:21:00 am
1755 JPY   +3.24%
12:24aDENYO : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
PU
02/10
CI
02/10Denyo Co., Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

02/16/2022 | 12:24am EST
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 10, 2022

Company name:

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6517

URL

https://www.denyo.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Shoichi Shiratori

Inquiries:

Director & Senior Executive Officer

Makoto Tanabe

TEL

03-6861-1111

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

February 14, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

39,449

1.2

2,456

(28.4)

2,711

(26.1)

1,900

(23.9)

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

38,988 (15.7)

3,431

(22.9)

3,669

(19.1)

2,496

(19.5)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

91.10

-

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

119.74

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of December 31, 2021

80,357

63,153

75.7

As of March 31, 2021

79,057

61,564

75.1

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

-

22.00

-

25.00

47.00

Year ending March 31, 2022

-

22.00

-

Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

25.00

47.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

53,000

(3.6)

3,900

(26.9)

4,100 (27.4)

2,750 (28.8)

131.81

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

Yes

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of December 31, 2021

22,859,660

shares

As of March 31, 2021

22,859,660

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of December 31, 2021

1,992,142

shares

As of March 31, 2021

2,003,959

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

20,862,583

shares

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

20,849,962

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

21,913

21,869

Notes and accounts receivable - trade

17,436

-

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

-

15,515

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

3,426

4,904

Securities

999

999

Merchandise and finished goods

4,636

5,080

Work in process

1,566

1,714

Raw materials and supplies

4,073

5,896

Other

396

588

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

54,443

56,564

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

7,145

7,085

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,526

2,126

Land

5,047

5,053

Construction in progress

20

13

Other, net

225

240

Total property, plant and equipment

14,964

14,519

Intangible assets

583

634

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

8,750

8,349

Other

317

291

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total investments and other assets

9,065

8,638

Total non-current assets

24,613

23,792

Total assets

79,057

80,357

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2021

As of December 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

8,773

9,169

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

1,991

2,789

Short-term borrowings

1,317

210

Accrued expenses

514

691

Income taxes payable

978

34

Provision for bonuses

637

383

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

83

53

Provision for product warranties

126

151

Other

1,010

858

Total current liabilities

15,434

14,343

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

-

805

Lease obligations

267

280

Deferred tax liabilities

1,358

1,329

Retirement benefit liability

401

413

Other

31

31

Total non-current liabilities

2,058

2,860

Total liabilities

17,493

17,203

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,954

1,954

Capital surplus

1,779

1,788

Retained earnings

54,766

55,648

Treasury shares

(2,350)

(2,344)

Total shareholders' equity

56,149

57,047

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,643

3,411

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(417)

379

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(10)

(2)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,215

3,788

Non-controlling interests

2,198

2,317

Total net assets

61,564

63,153

Total liabilities and net assets

79,057

80,357

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Nine months ended

Nine months ended

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021

Net sales

38,988

39,449

Cost of sales

29,698

30,915

Gross profit

9,289

8,534

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,858

6,078

Operating profit

3,431

2,456

Non-operating income

Interest income

33

30

Dividend income

127

139

Rental income from buildings

58

61

Foreign exchange gains

37

11

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

16

15

Other

41

43

Total non-operating income

314

302

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

42

31

Sales discounts

18

-

Other

15

15

Total non-operating expenses

76

47

Ordinary profit

3,669

2,711

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

0

Gain on sale of investment securities

40

28

Total extraordinary income

40

29

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

4

38

Total extraordinary losses

4

38

Profit before income taxes

3,705

2,702

Income taxes - current

972

683

Income taxes - deferred

146

112

Total income taxes

1,119

795

Profit

2,586

1,906

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,496

1,900

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

89

5

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

468

(231)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(479)

940

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

10

8

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

(0)

(0)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

(1)

716

Comprehensive income

2,585

2,623

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

2,608

2,473

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

(23)

149

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Denyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
