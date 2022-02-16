Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
February 10, 2022
Company name:
Denyo Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6517
URL
https://www.denyo.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Shoichi Shiratori
Inquiries:
Director & Senior Executive Officer
Makoto Tanabe
TEL
03-6861-1111
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
February 14, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
39,449
1.2
2,456
(28.4)
2,711
(26.1)
1,900
(23.9)
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
38,988 (15.7)
3,431
(22.9)
3,669
(19.1)
2,496
(19.5)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
91.10
-
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
119.74
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
80,357
63,153
75.7
As of March 31, 2021
79,057
61,564
75.1
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
-
22.00
-
25.00
47.00
Year ending March 31, 2022
-
22.00
-
Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)
25.00
47.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
53,000
(3.6)
3,900
(26.9)
4,100 (27.4)
2,750 (28.8)
131.81
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021
22,859,660
shares
As of March 31, 2021
22,859,660
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of December 31, 2021
1,992,142
shares
As of March 31, 2021
2,003,959
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Nine months ended December 31, 2021
20,862,583
shares
Nine months ended December 31, 2020
20,849,962
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
21,913
21,869
Notes and accounts receivable - trade
17,436
-
Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
-
15,515
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
3,426
4,904
Securities
999
999
Merchandise and finished goods
4,636
5,080
Work in process
1,566
1,714
Raw materials and supplies
4,073
5,896
Other
396
588
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
54,443
56,564
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
7,145
7,085
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,526
2,126
Land
5,047
5,053
Construction in progress
20
13
Other, net
225
240
Total property, plant and equipment
14,964
14,519
Intangible assets
583
634
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
8,750
8,349
Other
317
291
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total investments and other assets
9,065
8,638
Total non-current assets
24,613
23,792
Total assets
79,057
80,357
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2021
As of December 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
8,773
9,169
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
1,991
2,789
Short-term borrowings
1,317
210
Accrued expenses
514
691
Income taxes payable
978
34
Provision for bonuses
637
383
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
83
53
Provision for product warranties
126
151
Other
1,010
858
Total current liabilities
15,434
14,343
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
-
805
Lease obligations
267
280
Deferred tax liabilities
1,358
1,329
Retirement benefit liability
401
413
Other
31
31
Total non-current liabilities
2,058
2,860
Total liabilities
17,493
17,203
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,954
1,954
Capital surplus
1,779
1,788
Retained earnings
54,766
55,648
Treasury shares
(2,350)
(2,344)
Total shareholders' equity
56,149
57,047
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,643
3,411
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(417)
379
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(10)
(2)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,215
3,788
Non-controlling interests
2,198
2,317
Total net assets
61,564
63,153
Total liabilities and net assets
79,057
80,357
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Nine months ended
Nine months ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2021
Net sales
38,988
39,449
Cost of sales
29,698
30,915
Gross profit
9,289
8,534
Selling, general and administrative expenses
5,858
6,078
Operating profit
3,431
2,456
Non-operating income
Interest income
33
30
Dividend income
127
139
Rental income from buildings
58
61
Foreign exchange gains
37
11
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
16
15
Other
41
43
Total non-operating income
314
302
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
42
31
Sales discounts
18
-
Other
15
15
Total non-operating expenses
76
47
Ordinary profit
3,669
2,711
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
0
Gain on sale of investment securities
40
28
Total extraordinary income
40
29
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
4
38
Total extraordinary losses
4
38
Profit before income taxes
3,705
2,702
Income taxes - current
972
683
Income taxes - deferred
146
112
Total income taxes
1,119
795
Profit
2,586
1,906
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
2,496
1,900
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
89
5
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
468
(231)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(479)
940
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
10
8
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
(0)
(0)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
(1)
716
Comprehensive income
2,585
2,623
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
2,608
2,473
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
(23)
149
5
