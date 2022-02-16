Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

February 10, 2022 Company name: Denyo Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6517 URL https://www.denyo.co.jp/ Representative: President Shoichi Shiratori Inquiries: Director & Senior Executive Officer Makoto Tanabe TEL 03-6861-1111 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: February 14, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No (Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down) 1. Consolidated financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2021 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Nine months ended December 31, 2021 39,449 1.2 2,456 (28.4) 2,711 (26.1) 1,900 (23.9) Nine months ended December 31, 2020 38,988 (15.7) 3,431 (22.9) 3,669 (19.1) 2,496 (19.5) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Nine months ended December 31, 2021 91.10 - Nine months ended December 31, 2020 119.74 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of December 31, 2021 80,357 63,153 75.7 As of March 31, 2021 79,057 61,564 75.1 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2021 - 22.00 - 25.00 47.00 Year ending March 31, 2022 - 22.00 - Year ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast) 25.00 47.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Full year 53,000 (3.6) 3,900 (26.9) 4,100 (27.4) 2,750 (28.8) 131.81

