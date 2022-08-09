Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)
Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Based on Japanese GAAP)
August 4, 2022
Company name:
Denyo Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing:
Tokyo
Stock code:
6517
URL
https://www.denyo.co.jp/
Representative:
President
Shoichi Shiratori
Inquiries:
Director & Senior Executive Officer
Makoto Tanabe
TEL 03-6861-1111
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:
August 5, 2022
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:
Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:
No
(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)
1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
% Millions of yen
%
Three months ended June 30, 2022
12,791
6.8
336
(60.3)
410
(52.2)
260
(55.1)
Three months ended June 30, 2021
11,973
(8.4)
847
(22.7)
857
(29.4)
581
(31.3)
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
Yen
Yen
Three months ended June 30, 2022
12.59
-
Three months ended June 30, 2021
27.87
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of June 30, 2022
80,530
64,128
76.6
As of March 31, 2022
80,774
63,760
76.0
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends per share
1st quarter-end
2nd quarter-end
3rd quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended March 31, 2022
-
22.00
-
25.00
47.00
Year ending March 31, 2023
-
Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)
23.00
-
25.00
48.00
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)
Percentages indicate year-on-year changes
Net sales
Operating profit
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Earnings per share
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Six months ending
26,000
4.7
1,300
(19.5)
1,500
(11.2)
1,000
(14.8)
48.26
September 30, 2022
Full year
57,500
4.2
3,900
6.7
4,200
4.2
2,800
1.7
135.14
1
4. Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:
(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements
Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:
No
Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
No
Changes in accounting estimates:
No
Restatement of prior period financial statements:
No
(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)
Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2022
22,859,660
shares
As of March 31, 2022
22,859,660
shares
Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
As of June 30, 2022
2,137,378
shares
As of March 31, 2022
2,140,078
shares
Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
Three months ended June 30, 2022
20,719,612
shares
Three months ended June 30, 2021
20,855,713
shares
2
Quarterly consolidated financial statements
Consolidated balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
22,358
23,649
Notes receivable - trade
4,102
2,873
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
4,306
4,770
Accounts receivable - trade
11,856
8,950
Securities
999
999
Merchandise and finished goods
5,086
5,210
Work in process
1,724
2,607
Raw materials and supplies
6,049
7,160
Other
392
518
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4)
(3)
Total current assets
56,872
56,735
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
7,140
7,225
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
2,011
1,926
Land
5,066
5,074
Construction in progress
319
323
Other, net
226
228
Total property, plant and equipment
14,764
14,778
Intangible assets
694
697
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
8,092
7,941
Deferred tax assets
226
228
Other
127
150
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(2)
(2)
Total investments and other assets
8,443
8,318
Total non-current assets
23,902
23,794
Total assets
80,774
80,530
3
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2022
As of June 30, 2022
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable - trade
9,026
8,039
Electronically recorded obligations - operating
2,554
2,583
Short-term borrowings
210
210
Accrued expenses
553
1,142
Income taxes payable
404
202
Provision for bonuses
642
386
Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)
66
16
Provision for product warranties
98
93
Other
713
969
Total current liabilities
14,269
13,643
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
856
956
Lease liabilities
283
295
Deferred tax liabilities
1,113
1,027
Retirement benefit liability
458
446
Other
31
31
Total non-current liabilities
2,744
2,758
Total liabilities
17,013
16,401
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
1,954
1,954
Capital surplus
1,788
1,788
Retained earnings
56,500
56,223
Treasury shares
(2,598)
(2,596)
Total shareholders' equity
57,645
57,370
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
3,209
3,133
Foreign currency translation adjustment
591
1,161
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(33)
(18)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
3,766
4,277
Non-controlling interests
2,348
2,481
Total net assets
63,760
64,128
Total liabilities and net assets
80,774
80,530
4
Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)
(Millions of yen)
Three months ended
Three months ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
Net sales
11,973
12,791
Cost of sales
9,176
10,283
Gross profit
2,797
2,508
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,950
2,171
Operating profit
847
336
Non-operating income
Interest income
10
11
Dividend income
59
82
Rental income from buildings
20
20
Other
17
5
Total non-operating income
108
120
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
12
5
Foreign exchange losses
60
2
Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method
19
28
Other
4
9
Total non-operating expenses
97
46
Ordinary profit
857
410
Extraordinary income
Gain on sale of non-current assets
0
-
Gain on sale of investment securities
25
14
Total extraordinary income
26
14
Extraordinary losses
Loss on disposal of non-current assets
35
0
Total extraordinary losses
35
0
Profit before income taxes
848
424
Income taxes - current
307
236
Income taxes - deferred
(41)
(61)
Total income taxes
265
174
Profit
582
249
Profit attributable to
Profit attributable to owners of parent
581
260
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
1
(11)
Other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
(211)
(75)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
868
714
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax
2
15
Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted
0
(0)
for using equity method
Total other comprehensive income
660
654
Comprehensive income
1,243
904
Comprehensive income attributable to
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent
1,122
771
Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests
120
133
5
Sales 2022
55 168 M
410 M
410 M
Net income 2022
2 753 M
20,4 M
20,4 M
Net cash 2022
22 008 M
163 M
163 M
P/E ratio 2022
12,4x
Yield 2022
2,87%
Capitalization
32 613 M
242 M
242 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,41x
EV / Sales 2022
0,22x
Nbr of Employees
1 359
Free-Float
66,8%
