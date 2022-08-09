Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP) August 4, 2022 Company name: Denyo Co., Ltd. Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock code: 6517 URL https://www.denyo.co.jp/ Representative: President Shoichi Shiratori Inquiries: Director & Senior Executive Officer Makoto Tanabe TEL 03-6861-1111 Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 5, 2022 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results meeting: No

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Three months ended June 30, 2022 12,791 6.8 336 (60.3) 410 (52.2) 260 (55.1) Three months ended June 30, 2021 11,973 (8.4) 847 (22.7) 857 (29.4) 581 (31.3) Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Yen Yen Three months ended June 30, 2022 12.59 - Three months ended June 30, 2021 27.87 - (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Millions of yen Millions of yen % As of June 30, 2022 80,530 64,128 76.6 As of March 31, 2022 80,774 63,760 76.0 2. Cash dividends Annual dividends per share 1st quarter-end 2nd quarter-end 3rd quarter-end Fiscal year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Year ended March 31, 2022 - 22.00 - 25.00 47.00 Year ending March 31, 2023 - Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast) 23.00 - 25.00 48.00 3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Percentages indicate year-on-year changes Net sales Operating profit Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Earnings per share owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Six months ending 26,000 4.7 1,300 (19.5) 1,500 (11.2) 1,000 (14.8) 48.26 September 30, 2022 Full year 57,500 4.2 3,900 6.7 4,200 4.2 2,800 1.7 135.14

