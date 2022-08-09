Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Denyo Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    6517   JP3551600004

DENYO CO., LTD.

(6517)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-09 am EDT
1591.00 JPY   +1.08%
05/17Denyo Co., Ltd. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/17Denyo Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payable on June 8, 2022; Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
05/17Denyo Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending September 30, 2022 and for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
Denyo : Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Based on Japanese GAAP)

08/09/2022 | 03:26am EDT
Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(Based on Japanese GAAP)

August 4, 2022

Company name:

Denyo Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo

Stock code:

6517

URL https://www.denyo.co.jp/

Representative:

President

Shoichi Shiratori

Inquiries:

Director & Senior Executive Officer

Makoto Tanabe

TEL 03-6861-1111

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report:

August 5, 2022

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results:

Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results meeting:

No

(Amounts less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (from April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

% Millions of yen

%

Three months ended June 30, 2022

12,791

6.8

336

(60.3)

410

(52.2)

260

(55.1)

Three months ended June 30, 2021

11,973

(8.4)

847

(22.7)

857

(29.4)

581

(31.3)

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Yen

Yen

Three months ended June 30, 2022

12.59

-

Three months ended June 30, 2021

27.87

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of June 30, 2022

80,530

64,128

76.6

As of March 31, 2022

80,774

63,760

76.0

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2022

-

22.00

-

25.00

47.00

Year ending March 31, 2023

-

Year ending March 31, 2023 (Forecast)

23.00

-

25.00

48.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the year ending March 31, 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Percentages indicate year-on-year changes

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Earnings per share

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Six months ending

26,000

4.7

1,300

(19.5)

1,500

(11.2)

1,000

(14.8)

48.26

September 30, 2022

Full year

57,500

4.2

3,900

6.7

4,200

4.2

2,800

1.7

135.14

1

4. Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the three months ended June 30, 2022 (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation):
  2. Application of special accounting methods for preparing quarterly consolidated financial statements:

No

No

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates, and restatement of prior period financial statements

Changes in accounting policies due to revisions to accounting standards and other regulations:

No

Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

No

Changes in accounting estimates:

No

Restatement of prior period financial statements:

No

(4) Number of issued shares (common shares)

Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2022

22,859,660

shares

As of March 31, 2022

22,859,660

shares

Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of June 30, 2022

2,137,378

shares

As of March 31, 2022

2,140,078

shares

Average number of shares during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Three months ended June 30, 2022

20,719,612

shares

Three months ended June 30, 2021

20,855,713

shares

2

Quarterly consolidated financial statements

Consolidated balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

22,358

23,649

Notes receivable - trade

4,102

2,873

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

4,306

4,770

Accounts receivable - trade

11,856

8,950

Securities

999

999

Merchandise and finished goods

5,086

5,210

Work in process

1,724

2,607

Raw materials and supplies

6,049

7,160

Other

392

518

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4)

(3)

Total current assets

56,872

56,735

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

7,140

7,225

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

2,011

1,926

Land

5,066

5,074

Construction in progress

319

323

Other, net

226

228

Total property, plant and equipment

14,764

14,778

Intangible assets

694

697

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

8,092

7,941

Deferred tax assets

226

228

Other

127

150

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(2)

(2)

Total investments and other assets

8,443

8,318

Total non-current assets

23,902

23,794

Total assets

80,774

80,530

3

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2022

As of June 30, 2022

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

9,026

8,039

Electronically recorded obligations - operating

2,554

2,583

Short-term borrowings

210

210

Accrued expenses

553

1,142

Income taxes payable

404

202

Provision for bonuses

642

386

Provision for bonuses for directors (and other officers)

66

16

Provision for product warranties

98

93

Other

713

969

Total current liabilities

14,269

13,643

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

856

956

Lease liabilities

283

295

Deferred tax liabilities

1,113

1,027

Retirement benefit liability

458

446

Other

31

31

Total non-current liabilities

2,744

2,758

Total liabilities

17,013

16,401

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

1,954

1,954

Capital surplus

1,788

1,788

Retained earnings

56,500

56,223

Treasury shares

(2,598)

(2,596)

Total shareholders' equity

57,645

57,370

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

3,209

3,133

Foreign currency translation adjustment

591

1,161

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(33)

(18)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

3,766

4,277

Non-controlling interests

2,348

2,481

Total net assets

63,760

64,128

Total liabilities and net assets

80,774

80,530

4

Consolidated statements of income (cumulative) and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Three months ended

Three months ended

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

Net sales

11,973

12,791

Cost of sales

9,176

10,283

Gross profit

2,797

2,508

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,950

2,171

Operating profit

847

336

Non-operating income

Interest income

10

11

Dividend income

59

82

Rental income from buildings

20

20

Other

17

5

Total non-operating income

108

120

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

12

5

Foreign exchange losses

60

2

Share of loss of entities accounted for using equity method

19

28

Other

4

9

Total non-operating expenses

97

46

Ordinary profit

857

410

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of non-current assets

0

-

Gain on sale of investment securities

25

14

Total extraordinary income

26

14

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

35

0

Total extraordinary losses

35

0

Profit before income taxes

848

424

Income taxes - current

307

236

Income taxes - deferred

(41)

(61)

Total income taxes

265

174

Profit

582

249

Profit attributable to

Profit attributable to owners of parent

581

260

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

1

(11)

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(211)

(75)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

868

714

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

2

15

Share of other comprehensive income of entities accounted

0

(0)

for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

660

654

Comprehensive income

1,243

904

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

1,122

771

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests

120

133

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Denyo Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:25:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 55 168 M 410 M 410 M
Net income 2022 2 753 M 20,4 M 20,4 M
Net cash 2022 22 008 M 163 M 163 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 2,87%
Capitalization 32 613 M 242 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 1 359
Free-Float 66,8%
