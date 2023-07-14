(Alliance News) - Deodato.Gallery Spa announced Friday the start of its partnership with Crazy Pizza, the youngest of the brands owned by the Majestas Group led by Flavio Briatore and Francesco Costa.

"Crazy Pizza was born from a new concept of luxury-fun dining, combining modern and refined dining expressing Italian passion and spirit with unique and exciting entertainment," the company explained in a note.

The brand's venues are located in top international locations-London, Monte Carlo, Milan, Rome, Porto Cervo, Riyadh and Doha-with plans for new openings in Italy and abroad.

Dining and art are the common thread of the newly formed collaboration between Crazy Pizza and Deodato.Gallery, which will curate a series of art experiences for Crazy Pizza locations to give added value to restaurant customers.

The first art night will take place on July 14 and 15 at Crazy Pizza in Porto Cervo, near the prominent Deodato.Gallery. The restaurant will be set up with pop and street art works by international artists Mr.Brainwash and Arnaud Nazare-Aga.

Deodato Salafia, president and CEO of Deodato.Gallery says, "Inspiring and contamination projects created with innovative brands like Crazy Pizza enhance our role as a content provider in the art world more than ever. Thus art dynamically manages to be both immanent and in dialogue at the same time."

"Crazy Pizza," the statement continues, "is delighted to announce this prestigious collaboration as it is yet another concrete demonstration of its love for beauty, art and culture, which are part of the DNA of all Majestas Group brands.

Deodato.Gallery's stock rises 9.0 percent to EUR0.75 per share.

