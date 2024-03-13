March 13, 2024 at 04:50 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Deodato.Gallery Spa announced Tuesday that the board has approved a capital increase to service a convertible bond issue.

The aucap will be EUR1.0 million, servicing 2.0 million convertible bonds worth EUR0.50 each. The bonds - all subscribed - will be convertible at a conversion price of EUR0.50 each.

Deodato.Gallery's stock is unchanged at EUR0.41 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.