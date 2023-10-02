(Alliance News) - Deodato.Gallery Spa on Monday announced the opening of two new exhibition spaces in Padua.

As the company writes in the note released, "Al Duca D'Aosta is the partner chosen by Deodato.Gallery to expand its presence in the Italian territory and beyond: for the first time in Veneto both the Deodato Arte and Love Spot Galleries brands will be present. The operation is unique in the art world, a "store in store" experiment that sanctions the union between art and fashion, which have always been closely connected."

"Deodato Group galleries occupy the entire second floor, an exhibition space of more than 130 square meters dedicated to art. Visitors to al Duca d'Aosta will thus be able to move from the fashion of major international brands to contemporary art, in a continuum of creativity, beauty, passion and innovation," reads the company note.

Deodato.Gallery closed Monday's session in the green by 4.1 percent at EUR0.43 per share.

