Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Deodato.Gallery S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ART   IT0005528937

DEODATO.GALLERY S.P.A.

(ART)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
0.9240 EUR   -2.33%
01:58pDeodato.Gallery, profit and revenue rise to double digits in 2022
AN
03/20Europeans down; gold over USD2,000
AN
03/17Europeans down; on the Mib, banks still suffer
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Deodato.Gallery, profit and revenue rise to double digits in 2022

03/29/2023 | 01:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Deodato.Gallery Spa on Wednesday approved its draft annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2022, reporting a profit of EUR1.1 million, up 21 percent from EUR900,000 in 2021.

Value of production amounts to EUR9.5 million, up 33 percent from the December 31, 2021 figure of EUR7.1 million.

Ebitda amounts to EUR1.9 million up 29% from the figure as of December 31, 2022 when it was EUR1.5 million.

Ebit is EUR1.7 million up 24% from the EUR1.3 million recorded as of December 31, 2021.

Net financial debt is EUR900,000 compared to EUR300,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021.

By April 2023, the company explains, an additional location will be announced next and two others are being finalized for a hoped-for opening by June 2023.

As for the future, the company points out that more direct locations are in the process of opening, while the web analytics numbers are all growing strongly. "The average receipt grew by 25 percent during 2022 and similar growth can be expected in 2023. The number of transactions is also increasing. It should be noted that the results for the first months of 2023 give signs of a positive outlook, dictated by the increase in sales turnover volumes, and therefore, growth margins at the consolidated level are also expected for the current fiscal year."

Deodato.Gallery's stock on Wednesday closed 2.3 percent in the red at EUR0.92 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about DEODATO.GALLERY S.P.A.
01:58pDeodato.Gallery, profit and revenue rise to double digits in 2022
AN
03/20Europeans down; gold over USD2,000
AN
03/17Europeans down; on the Mib, banks still suffer
AN
03/03Deodato.Gallery, EUR250,000 investment for web3 market and NFT
AN
02/14Salafia of Deodato.Gallery takes over warrants
AN
02/09Mib at annual high; TIM retracts
AN
01/27Handbags timid but bullish; buying on Piaggio
AN
01/27Exchanges little moved; Immsi touches annual high
AN
01/26ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Deodato.Gallery flies; down..
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9,75 M 10,6 M 10,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 0,98 M 1,06 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,6 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart DEODATO.GALLERY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Deodato.Gallery S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEODATO.GALLERY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,95 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 79,7%
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DEODATO.GALLERY S.P.A.0.00%32
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-5.28%13 935
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.3.44%7 853
RH-9.69%5 319
DUNELM GROUP PLC13.59%2 768
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED-0.87%636
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer