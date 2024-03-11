(Alliance News) - Deodato.Gallery Spa has announced a partnership with EuroMilano for UpTown Milano, the residential project "that has generated a new culture of living in Italy," reads the company's note.

UpTown is the first Smart District in the city of Milan and is the protagonist of the most important urban regeneration project in Italy.

The agreement has a three-year duration and the planned investment for this operation is more than EUR400,000, to be realized by December 31, 2027.

Deodato.Gallery is up 2.0 percent to EUR0.41 per share.

