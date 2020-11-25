Deoleo S A : On asset transactions, asset valuations and borrowing

Mr. Ignacio Silva Alcalde, CEO of DEOLEO, S.A. (the "Company"), located at Alcolea (Córdoba) Ctra. N-IV (km 388) - 14610, a company with shares listed on the Stock Exchanges of Madrid, Bilbao, Valencia, and Barcelona

HEREBY DECLARES

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and article 226 of the revised text of the Spanish Stock Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), by means of the present document, it is publishing the following.

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

The Deoleo Group, through its subsidiary Deoleo Financial, Ltd. has proceeded to voluntarily prepay the amount of 25 million euros of the senior tranche of the syndicated debt received on June 24, 2020.

As made public after the results announcement of the third quarter of the year, the Group is generating cash due to the good performance of its businesses and financial management. Given these circumstances and the short and medium-term prospects, the company has deemed it appropriate to voluntarily repay part of its syndicated debt.

The current amount (€ 25M) together with the € 9.3M prepaid from the sale of the Inveruno plant, represent 14.17% of the total loan amount of € 242M and facilitate interest savings in annual terms of € 1.7M approximately. The Group's net financial debt at the end of October amounted to € 150.8M.

And for the record for the appropriate purposes, this communication is made, in the place and on the date indicated below.

In Madrid, November 24th, 2020.

Mr. Ignacio Silva Alcalde

Chairman & CEO

