DEOLEO, S.A.    OLE   ES0110047919

DEOLEO, S.A.

(OLE)
End-of-day quote Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles - 11/25
0.27 EUR   +3.25%
11:27aDEOLEO S A : On asset transactions, asset valuations and borrowing
PU
11/03DEOLEO S A : Press release Q3 2020
PU
11/03DEOLEO S A : Q3 2020 Results
PU
Deoleo S A : On asset transactions, asset valuations and borrowing

11/25/2020 | 11:27am EST
Mr. Ignacio Silva Alcalde, CEO of DEOLEO, S.A. (the "Company"), located at Alcolea (Córdoba) Ctra. N-IV (km 388) - 14610, a company with shares listed on the Stock Exchanges of Madrid, Bilbao, Valencia, and Barcelona

HEREBY DECLARES

In accordance with the provisions of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse and article 226 of the revised text of the Spanish Stock Market Law (Ley del Mercado de Valores), by means of the present document, it is publishing the following.

PRIVILEGED INFORMATION

The Deoleo Group, through its subsidiary Deoleo Financial, Ltd. has proceeded to voluntarily prepay the amount of 25 million euros of the senior tranche of the syndicated debt received on June 24, 2020.

As made public after the results announcement of the third quarter of the year, the Group is generating cash due to the good performance of its businesses and financial management. Given these circumstances and the short and medium-term prospects, the company has deemed it appropriate to voluntarily repay part of its syndicated debt.

The current amount (€ 25M) together with the € 9.3M prepaid from the sale of the Inveruno plant, represent 14.17% of the total loan amount of € 242M and facilitate interest savings in annual terms of € 1.7M approximately. The Group's net financial debt at the end of October amounted to € 150.8M.

And for the record for the appropriate purposes, this communication is made, in the place and on the date indicated below.

In Madrid, November 24th, 2020.

Mr. Ignacio Silva Alcalde

Chairman & CEO

REGISTRO MERCANTIL DE CORDOBA, TOMO 2425 FOLIO 56, HOJA CO-35003.N.I.F.: A48012009

DOMICILIO SOCIAL: CTRA. N-IV, KM 388, 14610 ALCOLEA (CÓRDOBA). T +0034 957 320200

OFICINAS CENTRALES: MARIE CURIE, 7 - 4ª PLANTA, RIVAS VACIAMADRID 28521 (MADRID). T +0034 915 589505

www.deoleo.com

Financials
Sales 2019 562 M 670 M 670 M
Net income 2019 -10,6 M -12,6 M -12,6 M
Net Debt 2019 548 M 653 M 653 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,25x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 131 M 155 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 599
Free-Float 35,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ignacio Silva Alcalde Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carlos Sanchez Plaza Chief Operating Officer
Luis Villalba` Gazeau Finance Director
Francisco Rionda Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer
Pedro Barato Triguero Álvarez Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEOLEO, S.A.905.77%155
SIME DARBY PLANTATION-6.06%8 623
IOI CORPORATION-2.82%6 867
AAK AB-5.65%4 985
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED-26.84%1 634
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD-26.81%1 627
