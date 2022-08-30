Log in
End-of-day quote NASDAQ DUBAI  -  2022-08-14
0.2800 AED   +3.70%
Depa : 2022 H1 Financial Statements

08/30/2022 | 03:14am EDT
Depa PLC and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated interim

financial statements and review report for the six month period ended 30 June 2022

Depa PLC and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated interim financial statements and review report for the six month period ended 30 June 2022

Contents

Pages

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

5

Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows

7 - 8

Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

9 - 22

Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements

23

Depa PLC and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss

AED million

30 June

30 June

Note

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Continuing operations

Revenue

403.1

391.2

Expenses

3

(401.5)

(402.5)

Net reversal of impairment of trade and other receivables

and due from construction contract customers

5,8

30.9

32.5

Share of losses from associates

(0.4)

-

Finance income

0.5

0.6

Finance cost

(4.1)

(4.8)

Net - finance cost

(3.6)

(4.2)

Profit before tax

28.5

17.0

Income tax expense

(5.4)

(3.5)

Profit for the period from continuing operations

23.1

13.5

Loss from discontinued operations

15

-

(53.3)

Profit / (loss) for the period

23.1

(39.8)

Attributable to:

Owners of Depa PLC

23.1

(35.7)

Non-controlling interests

-

(4.1)

23.1

(39.8)

Earnings per share

Basic and diluted loss per share (UAE fils) from continuing

operations

1

2

Basic and diluted loss per share (UAE fils) from

discontinued operations

-

(8)

The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

3

Depa PLC and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

AED million

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Profit / (loss) for the period

23.1

(39.8)

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(8.3)

0.1

Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period

14.8

(39.7)

Attributable to:

Owners of Depa PLC

14.8

(35.1)

Non-controlling interests

-

(4.6)

14.8

(39.7)

Attributable to owners of Depa PLC arises from:

Continuing operations

14.8

0.6

Discontinued operations

-

(35.7)

The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

4

Depa PLC and its subsidiaries

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

AED million

30 June 2022

31 December

Note

(Unaudited)

2021 (Audited)

ASSETS

Cash and bank balances

4

319.0

160.3

Trade and other receivables

5

326.2

320.0

Due from construction contract customers

8

154.8

190.8

Inventories

38.5

35.6

Total current assets excluding assets classified as held for

sale

838.5

706.7

Assets classified as held for sale

14

4.8

-

Total current assets

843.3

706.7

Contract retentions

147.3

166.1

Property, plant and equipment

80.1

90.0

Right-of-use assets

29.8

29.8

Intangible assets

8.1

8.7

Investment properties

6.6

6.6

Investment in associates

7

11.4

13.3

Goodwill

6

32.3

32.3

Total non-current assets

315.6

346.8

Total assets

1,158.9

1,053.5

LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables

619.2

651.7

Income tax payable

2.5

3.5

Borrowings

9

32.2

54.3

Total current liabilities excluding liabilities classified as held

for sale

653.9

709.5

Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held

for sale

14

1.3

-

Total current liabilities

655.2

709.5

Employees' end of service benefits

62.1

59.8

Retentions

14.4

19.4

Lease liabilities

27.9

27.6

Deferred tax liabilities

-

0.1

Borrowings

9

17.1

19.7

Total non-current liabilities

121.5

126.6

Total liabilities

776.7

836.1

Net assets

382.2

217.4

EQUITY

Share capital

13

908.9

908.9

Share premium

13

322.1

172.1

Treasury shares

(12.6)

(12.6)

Statutory reserve

60.0

60.0

Translation reserve

(27.9)

(19.6)

Other reserve

(6.9)

(6.9)

Accumulated losses

(809.4)

(832.5)

Equity attributable to equity holders of Depa PLC

434.2

269.4

Non-controlling interests

(52.0)

(52.0)

Total equity

382.2

217.4

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2022 and signed on its behalf.

Group Chief Executive Officer

Group Chief Financial Officer

The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Depa plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 07:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
