Depa : 2022 H1 Financial Statements

Depa PLC and its subsidiaries
Condensed consolidated interim
financial statements and review report for the six month period ended 30 June 2022
Condensed consolidated interim financial statements and review report for the six month period ended 30 June 2022
Contents
|
|
Pages
|
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss
|
3
|
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
|
4
|
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
|
5
|
Condensed consolidated interim statement of changes in equity
|
6
|
Condensed consolidated interim statement of cash flows
|
7 - 8
|
Notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
9 - 22
|
Report on review of condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
23
Condensed consolidated interim statement of profit or loss
|
|
|
|
AED million
|
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
Note
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Continuing operations
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
403.1
|
391.2
|
|
|
|
|
Expenses
|
3
|
(401.5)
|
(402.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Net reversal of impairment of trade and other receivables
|
|
|
|
and due from construction contract customers
|
5,8
|
30.9
|
32.5
|
Share of losses from associates
|
|
(0.4)
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
Finance income
|
|
0.5
|
0.6
|
Finance cost
|
|
(4.1)
|
(4.8)
|
|
|
|
|
Net - finance cost
|
|
(3.6)
|
(4.2)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before tax
|
|
28.5
|
17.0
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(5.4)
|
(3.5)
|
|
|
|
|
Profit for the period from continuing operations
|
|
23.1
|
13.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from discontinued operations
|
15
|
-
|
(53.3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit / (loss) for the period
|
|
23.1
|
(39.8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
|
Owners of Depa PLC
|
|
23.1
|
(35.7)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
-
|
(4.1)
|
|
|
23.1
|
(39.8)
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted loss per share (UAE fils) from continuing
|
|
|
|
operations
|
|
1
|
2
|
Basic and diluted loss per share (UAE fils) from
|
|
|
|
discontinued operations
|
|
-
|
(8)
|
The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
3
Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income
|
|
|
AED million
|
|
30 June
|
30 June
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Profit / (loss) for the period
|
23.1
|
(39.8)
|
Other comprehensive income
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
|
|
|
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
|
(8.3)
|
0.1
|
Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period
|
14.8
|
(39.7)
|
Attributable to:
|
|
|
Owners of Depa PLC
|
14.8
|
(35.1)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
-
|
(4.6)
|
|
14.8
|
(39.7)
|
|
|
Attributable to owners of Depa PLC arises from:
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
14.8
|
0.6
|
Discontinued operations
|
-
|
(35.7)
|
The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
4
Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position
|
|
|
|
AED million
|
|
|
30 June 2022
|
31 December
|
|
Note
|
(Unaudited)
|
2021 (Audited)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Cash and bank balances
|
4
|
319.0
|
160.3
|
Trade and other receivables
|
5
|
326.2
|
320.0
|
Due from construction contract customers
|
8
|
154.8
|
190.8
|
Inventories
|
|
38.5
|
35.6
|
Total current assets excluding assets classified as held for
|
|
|
|
sale
|
|
838.5
|
706.7
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
14
|
4.8
|
-
|
Total current assets
|
|
843.3
|
706.7
|
|
|
|
|
Contract retentions
|
|
147.3
|
166.1
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
|
80.1
|
90.0
|
Right-of-use assets
|
|
29.8
|
29.8
|
Intangible assets
|
|
8.1
|
8.7
|
Investment properties
|
|
6.6
|
6.6
|
Investment in associates
|
7
|
11.4
|
13.3
|
Goodwill
|
6
|
32.3
|
32.3
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
315.6
|
346.8
|
Total assets
|
|
1,158.9
|
1,053.5
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
619.2
|
651.7
|
Income tax payable
|
|
2.5
|
3.5
|
Borrowings
|
9
|
32.2
|
54.3
|
Total current liabilities excluding liabilities classified as held
|
|
|
|
for sale
|
|
653.9
|
709.5
|
Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held
|
|
|
|
for sale
|
14
|
1.3
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
655.2
|
709.5
|
|
|
|
|
Employees' end of service benefits
|
|
62.1
|
59.8
|
Retentions
|
|
14.4
|
19.4
|
Lease liabilities
|
|
27.9
|
27.6
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
-
|
0.1
|
Borrowings
|
9
|
17.1
|
19.7
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
|
121.5
|
126.6
|
Total liabilities
|
|
776.7
|
836.1
|
Net assets
|
|
382.2
|
217.4
|
EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
13
|
908.9
|
908.9
|
Share premium
|
13
|
322.1
|
172.1
|
Treasury shares
|
|
(12.6)
|
(12.6)
|
Statutory reserve
|
|
60.0
|
60.0
|
Translation reserve
|
|
(27.9)
|
(19.6)
|
Other reserve
|
|
(6.9)
|
(6.9)
|
Accumulated losses
|
|
(809.4)
|
(832.5)
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of Depa PLC
|
|
434.2
|
269.4
|
Non-controlling interests
|
|
(52.0)
|
(52.0)
|
Total equity
|
|
382.2
|
217.4
The condensed consolidated interim financial statements were approved for issue by the Board of Directors on 29 August 2022 and signed on its behalf.
|
|
Group Chief Executive Officer
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
The notes on pages 9 to 22 are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements
|
5
