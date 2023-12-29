Departure Bay Capital Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended November 30, 2023

Departure Bay Capital Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended November 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.006828 million compared to CAD 0.061411 million a year ago.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 0.021475 million compared to CAD 0.096963 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.