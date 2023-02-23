Advanced search
    DGI   GB00BYQD5059

DEREGALLERA HOLDINGS LTD

(DGI)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:44:41 2023-02-23 am EST
0.1450 GBX   +16.00%
Deregallera : New strategic partnership to accelerate sustainable electric mobility solutions for heavy vehicles

02/23/2023 | 10:48am EST
DG Innovate (DGI), the advanced research and development company pioneering sustainable and environmentally considerate improvements to electric mobility and energy storage, is pleased to announce that they have signed a Collaboration Framework Agreement with tier one commercial vehicle and off-highway axle suppliers, BRIST Axle System S.r.l. and BASE Studio Arge ve Teknoloji Sanayi A.S. The Agreement reflects the desire of all three parties to collaborate, in order to establish a significant position in the growing heavy vehicle electric drivetrain market. A particular focus of the Agreement involves the electrification of BRIST and BASE's existing axle ranges, using DGI's electric drive motors and associated control systems. BRIST, based in Italy, is a full system supplier of axles, both rigid and independent suspension, and transmissions for vans, trucks and buses. Its products include transmissions for use with electric motors that can be tailored for use with DGI's Pareta® range. BASE, headquartered in Turkey, designs, engineers and manufactures heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle products, including independent suspension drive axles, rigid drive axles, transfer cases and complete 4x4 rolling chassis systems equipped with its own axles and transfer cases. Commenting, Remzi Oduncu, Co-founder and Managing Partner of BRIST and BASE, said: "We are very pleased to have signed this agreement and are excited to be working with DG Innovate. Both BRIST and BASE are at the forefront of technical innovation with a rapidly growing market presence. We believe that by collaborating, we can generate significant new opportunities for all parties in our chosen sectors." The key focus areas for the collaboration under the Agreement will be: · The collaboration will develop and integrate DG Innovate's innovative Pareta® motor technology into the current range of BRIST and BASE axles to provide a turnkey offering, with focus on commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, military and specialty vehicle axles globally. · DG Innovate will provide BRIST and BASE its existing vehicle control and torque vectoring system which will allow the partners to accelerate the penetration of the product in the market sectors identified. · All three partners will use their collective expertise to accelerate activities in the retrofit and conversion market from diesel power to full electric drivetrain systems on commercial vehicles, buses, coaches, military and specialty vehicles. · DG Innovate will provide UK 'in country' presence for sales and customer support. · DG Innovate to assemble BRIST and BASE axles within the UK in due course, with the partners to support the establishment of operations within the UK when volumes and subsequent commercial benefits are appropriate. Commenting, Peter Tierney, Chief Executive Officer of DG Innovate, said: "We are delighted to have signed this collaboration with BRIST and BASE, which is intended to accelerate DG Innovate's transition to becoming a full-scale commercial supplier. Both have a significant existing market presence in our key target areas of heavy commercial and speciality vehicles, including military. The collaboration is expected to provide DG Innovate with an accelerated route to market for our Enhanced Drive Technology, together with the ability to offer a much broader product offering, encompassing full drivetrain systems. These systems will be applicable both for new vehicles and in the retrofit market. "This collaboration is complimentary to other relationships we already have and I look forward to providing further updates in due course as matters progress."

Attachments

Disclaimer

DG Innovate plc published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 15:47:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
