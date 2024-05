Derichebourg specializes in providing environmental services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - recycling services (94.7%): collection and recycling of ferrous metals (48% of net sales) and non-ferrous metals (46.8%). The balance of net sales (5.2%) relates to the management and recovery of end-of-life capital and consumer goods, production offcuts and industrial waste; - services to local authorities (5%); - other (0.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (70.2%), Europe (24.1%) and the Americas (5.7%). In April 2023, the group sold its corporate services business to Elior Group.

