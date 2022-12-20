Derichebourg : Investors presentation December 20, 2022
INVESTORS PRESENTATION
Derichebourg Multiservices Contribution to Elior Group
DECEMBER 20TH, 2022
DISCLAIMER
The material contained in this document presents Derichebourg's current transaction with Elior as of December 20th, 2022. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting, registration document, and other announcements lodged with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Additional information about factors which may impact Group's results are contained in the registration document, which is available on www.derichebourg.com and which can also be requested from the company.
To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.
This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any particular investor.
1. Transaction overview
1 TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
Derichebourg to crystalize the Multiservices division value and reinforce its shareholding position in Elior
Pre transaction
Derichebourg Group
Other shareholders
~24%
~76%
100%
Shares
Derichebourg Multiservices
Elior Group
(DMS)
Asset contribution
Post transaction
Derichebourg Group
Other shareholders
48.4%
51.6%
Elior Group
Consolidation of Elior through the equity method
Key transaction terms
Contribution by Derichebourg Group of its Multiservices business (DMS) in exchange for Elior's new shares
Valuation of Derichebourg Multiservices: €450m (Enterprise value post IFRS-16)
Elior's share price: €5.65
Derichebourg Group's stake in Elior after the transaction: 48.4%
No intention from Derichebourg to launch a public takeover bid on Elior
Governance:
Daniel Derichebourg to become Chairman & CEO of Elior Group at closing and be replaced from his position as Derichebourg CEO by Abderrahmane El Aoufir
Elior Board of Directorsto be composed of 5 independent members, 5 members appointed by Derichebourg Group, and 2 members representing the employees
Reinforced or qualified majority on the more strategic decisions
1 TRANSACTION OVERVIEW
Next steps
1
Signing of the Memorandum of Understanding
2
Works Council information-consultation
1st quarter 2023
+
3
Signing of the Combination Agreement
1st quarter 2023
4
Elior's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM)
April-May 2023
5 Closing
April-May 2023
Conditions precedent:
Antitrust approval
French market authority (AMF) waiver on the mandatory tender offer
EGM approval (2/3 of the votes; Derichebourg not participating in the vote)
Others
