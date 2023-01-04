Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Derichebourg
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBG   FR0000053381

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2023-01-04 am EST
5.960 EUR   +2.49%
01:18pDerichebourg : Présentation ODDO BHF Forum du 5 janvier 2023
PU
2022Derichebourg : Investors presentation December 20, 2022
PU
2022Derichebourg : Présentation aux analystes financiers du 20 décembre 2022
PU
Derichebourg : Présentation ODDO BHF Forum du 5 janvier 2023

01/04/2023 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ODDO BHF

FORUM

JANUARY 5TH, 2023

DISCLAIMER

  • The material contained in this document presents Derichebourg's current business activities as of December 7th, 2022 and current transaction with Elior as of December 20th, 2022. It is provided in summary form and does not purport to be complete. It should be read in conjunction with the Group's periodic reporting, registration document, and other announcements lodged with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers. Additional information about factors which may impact Group's results are contained in the registration document, which is available on www.derichebourg.com and which can also be requested from the company.
  • To the extent that this document may contain forward-looking statements, such statements are not guarantees or predictions of future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements contained in this release.
  • This document is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation, or needs of any particular investor.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1.Focus on FY 2021-2022 results

2.DMS & Elior deal

3.Outlook

4.Our strategy

FOCUS ON FY

2021-2022 RESULTS

1

KEY TAKE-OUT MESSAGE

KEY CONSIDERATIONS IN FY 2022

  • The group changes dimension: new historic results
  • Highest EBITDA and highest net income in Group's history
  • The group demonstrated again its ability to integrate rapidly acquisitions in the Recycling business with the Ecore acquisition.
  • It also proved its ability to perform well during good and difficult trends during the year in Recycling business
  • Multiservices demonstrated again its very dynamic commercial trend, in all businesses.

5

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Derichebourg SA published this content on 04 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2023 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 825 M 5 089 M 5 089 M
Net income 2023 173 M 182 M 182 M
Net Debt 2023 569 M 600 M 600 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,85x
Yield 2023 8,09%
Capitalization 927 M 978 M 978 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 42 908
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart DERICHEBOURG
Duration : Period :
Derichebourg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERICHEBOURG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,82 €
Average target price 9,26 €
Spread / Average Target 59,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Derichebourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Candelier Chief Financial Officer
Abderrahmane El Aoufir Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bernard Val Independent Director
Matthieu Pigasse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERICHEBOURG5.34%978
WASTE MANAGEMENT0.00%64 457
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-0.24%40 663
TETRA TECH, INC.0.00%7 583
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.0.00%6 150
GEM CO., LTD.2.02%5 632