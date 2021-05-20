Derichebourg : Présentation aux analystes financiers du 20 mai 2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 3 039 M 3 708 M 3 708 M Net income 2021 81,4 M 99,4 M 99,4 M Net Debt 2021 289 M 352 M 352 M P/E ratio 2021 14,6x Yield 2021 1,59% Capitalization 1 255 M 1 534 M 1 532 M EV / Sales 2021 0,51x EV / Sales 2022 0,45x Nbr of Employees 38 862 Free-Float 57,6% Chart DERICHEBOURG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DERICHEBOURG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 5 Average target price 10,14 € Last Close Price 7,88 € Spread / Highest target 90,5% Spread / Average Target 28,8% Spread / Lowest Target 7,94% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Daniel Derichebourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Pierre Candelier Chief Financial Officer Bernard Val Independent Director Matthieu Pigasse Independent Director Francoise Mahiou Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DERICHEBOURG 33.93% 1 534 WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. 19.11% 58 739 REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. 12.35% 34 516 TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA -6.29% 7 049 TETRA TECH, INC. 3.22% 6 473 CLEAN HARBORS, INC. 21.83% 5 039