  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Derichebourg
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBG   FR0000053381

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
11:25 2022-11-23 am EST
4.840 EUR   -0.37%
Derichebourg Confirms Talks With Elior Over Contributions To Division
MT
Derichebourg: no plans for takeover bid for catering firm Elior
RE
Press release
GL
Derichebourg: no plans for takeover bid for catering firm Elior

11/24/2022 | 03:57am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's third-largest catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France

PARIS (Reuters) - French company Derichebourg said on Thursday that it had no plans to make a takeover bid for catering services company Elior, although it was in talks with Elior over the firm's "multiservices" business division.

Elior's shares surged by around 7% on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday that Elior was considering a tie-up with Derichebourg, which is Elior's biggest shareholder.

"Following recent press articles and in the wake of the announcement made on July 4th 2022 by Elior concerning the review of its strategic options, Derichebourg confirms, in this context and among all the options under consideration, the existence of discussions with Elior for the possible contribution of its Multiservices division," said Derichebourg.

"To date, there is no certainty as to the outcome of these discussions and the conclusion of a firm agreement concerning this contribution. In any event, Derichebourg confirms that it does not intend to file a takeover bid for Elior," it added.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson and Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DERICHEBOURG -0.37% 4.84 Real-time Quote.-52.32%
ELIOR GROUP 11.48% 2.874 Real-time Quote.-59.50%
