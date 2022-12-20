Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Derichebourg
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBG   FR0000053381

DERICHEBOURG

(DBG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-12-19 am EST
5.450 EUR   -0.73%
02:10aElior Group To Buy Derichebourg's Multiservices Business Via All-stock Deal
MT
01:35aDerichebourg : Derichebourg Multiservices and Elior Group plan to create a leading catering and multiservices firm
AT
01:33aFrench caterer Elior to acquire Derichebourg's Multiservices division
RE
French caterer Elior to acquire Derichebourg's Multiservices division

12/20/2022 | 01:33am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Europe's third-largest catering group Elior is seen on top of the company's headquarters in the financial and business district in La Defense at Courbevoie near Paris, France

(Reuters) - French caterer Elior Group announced on Tuesday it will acquire its biggest shareholder Derichebourg's Multiservices division (DMS), a tie-up that will lead to consolidated 2021-2022 revenue of 5.23 billion euros ($5.54 billion) and approximately 134,000 employees.

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the groups, Elior would acquire DMS in exchange for new Elior shares issued to Derichebourg at 5.65 euros per share, representing a premium of 119%, and increasing Derichebourg ownership to 48.4%.

The acquisition has significant potential value creation with at least 30 million euros in run-rate EBITDA synergies and a double-digit positive impact on EPS as soon as FY 2024, Elior said in a statement.

The transaction is subject to Elior Group shareholders' approval at an extraordinary general meeting during April-May of next year.

($1 = 0.9441 euros)

(Reporting by Federica Mileo; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DERICHEBOURG -0.73% 5.45 Real-time Quote.-46.31%
ELIOR GROUP -8.74% 3.152 Real-time Quote.-50.48%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 925 M 5 225 M 5 225 M
Net income 2022 215 M 228 M 228 M
Net Debt 2022 526 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,84x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 869 M 922 M 922 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 38 154
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart DERICHEBOURG
Duration : Period :
Derichebourg Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERICHEBOURG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,45 €
Average target price 9,96 €
Spread / Average Target 82,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Derichebourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pierre Candelier Chief Financial Officer
Abderrahmane El Aoufir Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bernard Val Independent Director
Matthieu Pigasse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERICHEBOURG-46.31%922
WASTE MANAGEMENT-3.06%66 411
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-7.03%41 570
TETRA TECH, INC.-11.91%7 924
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.12.81%6 219
GEM CO., LTD.-25.80%5 643