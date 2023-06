Derichebourg specializes in supplying services to companies and to communities. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - supply of environmental services (82.2%): collection and recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, management of industrial and household waste, pollution clean-up, reuse and recycling of end-of-life capital and consumer goods, etc.; - supply of services to businesses (17.8%): hospitality, cleanliness, interim and recruitment services, remote monitoring services, hostile environments services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (70.6%), Europe (24.7%), and Americas (4.7%).