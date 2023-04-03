Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dermapharm Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:48:28 2023-04-03 am EDT
38.54 EUR   +2.01%
11:57aDd : Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy
EQ
03/28Dermapharm Holding Se : Dermapharm Holding SE surpasses one billion in revenue for first time in 2022 and maintains growth trajectory
EQ
03/28Dermapharm Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DD: Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy

04/03/2023 | 11:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.04.2023 / 17:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Dreibholz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
37.72 EUR 45264.00 EUR
37.60 EUR 3760.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
37.7108 EUR 49024.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


03.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

82295  03.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1600111&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
All news about DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
11:57aDd : Dermapharm Holding SE: Christof Dreibholz, buy
EQ
03/28Dermapharm Holding Se : Dermapharm Holding SE surpasses one billion in revenue for first t..
EQ
03/28Dermapharm Holding SE Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/22Dermapharm lowers dividend - Corona special boom over
DP
03/22Dermapharm Holding Se : 2022 dividend
EQ
03/14Jefferies leaves Dermapharm at 'Buy' - Target 65 euros
DP
03/14DERMAPHARM : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/14Dermapharm misses targets - decline in earnings expected in 2023
DP
03/14Less Corona boost: Dermapharm misses targets - 2023 earnings decline e..
DP
03/14Dermapharm Holding Se : Dermapharm Holding SE's revenue exceeds one billion for the first ..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 107 M 1 203 M 1 203 M
Net income 2023 140 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2023 797 M 866 M 866 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 3,69%
Capitalization 2 034 M 2 210 M 2 210 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,56x
EV / Sales 2024 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 563
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,78 €
Average target price 56,00 €
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Christof Dreibholz Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE0.69%2 210
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-12.26%405 107
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.76%356 186
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-6.13%309 730
ABBVIE INC.-1.39%281 151
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.11%270 081
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer