Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.11.2023 / 14:00 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Themis Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Wilhelm
Last name(s): Beier
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Dermapharm Holding SE

b) LEI
5299009F0KNZINQQQK37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
38.04 EUR 15216000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
38.04 EUR 15216000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de

 
