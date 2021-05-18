Log in
    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/18 06:08:09 am
70.15 EUR   -0.43%
05:59aDERMAPHARM  : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
01:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Dermapharm Holding SE: accelerated EBITDA growth in Q1 2021
DJ
01:32aDERMAPHARM HOLDING SE : accelerated EBITDA growth in Q1 2021
EQ
DERMAPHARM : Jefferies remains its Buy rating

05/18/2021 | 05:59am EDT
Jefferies is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 78.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 992 M 1 210 M 1 210 M
Net income 2021 155 M 189 M 189 M
Net Debt 2021 438 M 534 M 534 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,5x
Yield 2021 1,94%
Capitalization 3 793 M 4 609 M 4 623 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 35,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Neumeyer Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE23.68%4 609
JOHNSON & JOHNSON8.27%448 704
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.39%292 944
PFIZER, INC.8.72%224 524
ABBVIE INC.9.09%206 454
MERCK & CO., INC.-2.36%202 236