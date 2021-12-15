Log in
    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

12/15/2021 | 07:48am EST
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

15-Dec-2021 / 13:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended
(Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)


Dermapharm Holding SE: Acquisition of C³ Cannabinoid Compound Company GmbH

Grünwald, December 15, 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), through Dermapharm AG, today entered into an agreement with Canopy Growth Germany GmbH, based in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, to acquire C³ Cannabinoid Compound GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, and its subsidiaries Spectrum Therapeutics GmbH, based in Neumarkt, Germany, THC Pharm GmbH The Health Concept, based in Frankfurt, Germany, and Spectrum Therapeutics Austria GmbH, based in Vienna, Austria. Upon completion of the transaction, Dermapharm AG will acquire 100.00 percent of the shares in the company, which specializes in the development, production and marketing of natural and synthetic active pharmaceutical ingredients based on cannabinoids. The purchase price is in the order of EUR 80 million plus possible performance-based limited purchase price components.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed by the end of January 2022.


>End of the Ad hoc announcement<

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Tel.: +49 (0)89 - 64186-233
Fax: +49 (0)89 - 64186-165
E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com

15-Dec-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1258267

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1258267  15-Dec-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1258267&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 942 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2021 179 M 202 M 202 M
Net Debt 2021 442 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,6x
Yield 2021 2,05%
Capitalization 4 240 M 4 779 M 4 780 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,97x
EV / Sales 2022 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 78,75 €
Average target price 95,17 €
Spread / Average Target 20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Neumeyer Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lothar Maximilian Lanz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE38.25%4 779
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.03%448 305
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.27%322 032
PFIZER, INC.50.88%311 739
NOVO NORDISK A/S74.15%256 673
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY47.20%226 086