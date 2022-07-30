Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Dermapharm Holding SE
  News
  Summary
    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35 2022-07-29 am EDT
54.95 EUR   -0.81%
54.95 EUR   -0.81%
Dermapharm Holding SE: binding offer to acquire Arkopharma Group

07/30/2022 | 02:25pm EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dermapharm Holding SE / Key word(s): Takeover
Dermapharm Holding SE: binding offer to acquire Arkopharma Group

30-Jul-2022 / 20:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended
(Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)


Dermapharm Holding SE: binding offer to acquire Arkopharma Group

Grünwald, July 30, 2022 – Today, Dermapharm AG, wholly owned subsidiary of Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), offered to acquire 100% of the shares in Apharma TopCo SAS, headquartered in Carros, France, from private equity firm Montagu and minority shareholders of the target, for a purchase price approximating EUR 450 million.

Apharma TopCo SAS is the holding company of the Arkopharma Group, a provider of herbal OTC products and dietary supplements in France and other European countries. In the financial year 2021, Arkopharma Group achieved sales of approximately EUR 191 million. For the current financial year 2022, it forecasts sales of slightly over EUR 200 million.

The execution of the corresponding share purchase agreement is subject to the consultation of the works council of certain French companies of the Arkopharma Group. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of January 2023.

>End of the Ad hoc announcement <

 

Contact

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 – 64186-233
E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com

 

30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dermapharm Holding SE
Lil-Dagover-Ring 7
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 64 86-0
E-mail: ir@dermapharm.com
Internet: ir.dermapharm.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8
WKN: A2GS5D
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1409691

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1409691  30-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1409691&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
