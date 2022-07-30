Disclosure of insider information pursuant to Section 17 (1) 1 of Regulation (EU)
No. 596/2014 on market abuse, as amended
(Market Abuse Regulation – MAR)
Dermapharm Holding SE: binding offer to acquire Arkopharma Group
Grünwald, July 30, 2022 – Today, Dermapharm AG, wholly owned subsidiary of Dermapharm Holding SE (WKN: A2GS5D, ISIN: DE000A2GS5D8), offered to acquire 100% of the shares in Apharma TopCo SAS, headquartered in Carros, France, from private equity firm Montagu and minority shareholders of the target, for a purchase price approximating EUR 450 million.
Apharma TopCo SAS is the holding company of the Arkopharma Group, a provider of herbal OTC products and dietary supplements in France and other European countries. In the financial year 2021, Arkopharma Group achieved sales of approximately EUR 191 million. For the current financial year 2022, it forecasts sales of slightly over EUR 200 million.
The execution of the corresponding share purchase agreement is subject to the consultation of the works council of certain French companies of the Arkopharma Group. The Management Board expects the transaction to be completed at the beginning of January 2023.
Contact
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Britta Hamberger
Phone: +49 (0)89 – 64186-233
E-Mail: ir@dermapharm.com
