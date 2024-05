Dermapharm Holding SE is a Germany-based company engaged in manufacturing of patent-free branded pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, which includes in-house development, in-house production, and distribution of branded pharmaceuticals and other healthcare products, and Parallel import business, which operates under the axicorp brand. It holds around 950 marketing authorizations for more than 250 active pharmaceutical ingredients, which are marketed as pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements or supplemental balanced diets. The Company offers its products through a number of brands, including Dekristol, Ampho Moronal, Keltican, Tromcardin, among others. It is active primarily in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Additionally, it operates production facility in Germany. Trommsdorff & GmbH Co KG is a subsidiary of the Company.

Sector Pharmaceuticals