GRÜNWALD (dpa-AFX) - Drugmaker Dermapharm is becoming slightly more optimistic for 2023 after a successful first half. Both sales and adjusted operating profit should reach the upper end of forecasts this year, the SDax-listed company surprisingly announced in Grünwald on Wednesday. CEO Hans-Georg Feldmeier thus expects sales of close to 1.11 billion euros. Operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted Ebitda), adjusted for special items, are expected to be around 310 million euros. However, the expectations of analysts covered by the Bloomberg news agency are still somewhat higher.

According to preliminary figures, Dermapharm generated sales of 582 million euros in the first half of the year, almost a quarter more than a year earlier. Adjusted operating profit grew by 13 percent to 168 million euros. Including special items of 31 million euros, however, it declined by around 4 percent to 137 million euros.

Although production of the Corona vaccine in cooperation with Biontech fell in the second quarter as expected, the company added, this was due to increased sales of other vaccines. However, this was cushioned by increased sales of other products. In addition, the acquisition of French manufacturer Arkopharma contributed to sales growth. Dermapharm plans to publish its final half-year figures on August 29/stw/mis