Dermapharm only expects to reach the lower forecast range

GRÜNWALD (dpa-AFX) - The drug manufacturer Dermapharm has probably only reached the lower end of its outlook in the completed year. The reason for this was the "as expected" declining development of vaccine revenues, the SDax-listed company announced on Thursday in Grünwald near Munich. Analysts had already expected annual sales growth to settle at the lower end of the forecast range. Dermapharm shares lost some of their gains after the announcement. Last quoted still 1.5 percent higher.

The plan was for sales growth of 10 to 13 percent from the previous year's figure of 942.9 million euros, as well as an increase of 3 to 7 percent over the adjusted operating result (Ebitda) 2021 of 351.1 million euros./ngu/he