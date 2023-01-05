Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Dermapharm Holding SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DMP   DE000A2GS5D8

DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE

(DMP)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:38 2023-01-05 am EST
38.12 EUR   +1.82%
11:28aDermapharm only expects to reach the lower forecast range
DP
09:36aDermapharm Completes Acquisition of France's Arkopharma
MT
09:19aDermapharm Holding SE intensifies its internationalisation efforts by acquiring Arkopharma
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dermapharm only expects to reach the lower forecast range

01/05/2023 | 11:28am EST
GRÜNWALD (dpa-AFX) - The drug manufacturer Dermapharm has probably only reached the lower end of its outlook in the completed year. The reason for this was the "as expected" declining development of vaccine revenues, the SDax-listed company announced on Thursday in Grünwald near Munich. Analysts had already expected annual sales growth to settle at the lower end of the forecast range. Dermapharm shares lost some of their gains after the announcement. Last quoted still 1.5 percent higher.

The plan was for sales growth of 10 to 13 percent from the previous year's figure of 942.9 million euros, as well as an increase of 3 to 7 percent over the adjusted operating result (Ebitda) 2021 of 351.1 million euros./ngu/he


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE 1.28% 37.92 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
SDAX -0.47% 12346.88 Delayed Quote.4.04%
Analyst Recommendations on DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Financials
Sales 2022 1 033 M 1 096 M 1 096 M
Net income 2022 186 M 198 M 198 M
Net Debt 2022 308 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 4,94%
Capitalization 2 016 M 2 138 M 2 138 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 2 373
Free-Float 35,0%
Chart DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Duration : Period :
Dermapharm Holding SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 37,44 €
Average target price 62,60 €
Spread / Average Target 67,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hans-Georg Feldmeier Chief Executive Officer
Hilde Neumeyer Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Wilhelm Beier Chairman-Supervisory Board
Erwin Kern Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Britta Hamberger Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERMAPHARM HOLDING SE-0.21%2 138
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%470 947
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.23%345 010
NOVO NORDISK A/S2.45%309 617
ABBVIE INC.1.29%289 384
MERCK & CO., INC.1.02%284 167