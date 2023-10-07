Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against DermTech, Inc. (“DermTech” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DMTK) on behalf of DermTech stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether DermTech has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain DermTech directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.

San Diego, CA based DermTech, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to aid in the diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. DermTech, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $11.83 million in 2021 to $14.51 million in 2022, and that its Net Loss increased from $78.33 million in 2021 to $116.68 million in 2022.

Shares of DermTech declined from over $84 per share in February 2021 to as low as $1.55 per share in late December 2022.

