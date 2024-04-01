DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics technology, today announced that effective March 27, 2024, the Compensation Committee of DermTech’s Board of Directors granted an aggregate of 26,240 restricted stock units to eight new employees under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, or the 2022 Inducement Plan. The 2022 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously a DermTech employee, as inducements material to the employee’s entering into employment with DermTech, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 26,240 restricted stock units shall vest over 4 years as follows: (i) twenty-five percent of the restricted stock units will vest on March 5, 2025 and (ii) the remaining seventy-five percent of the restricted stock units will vest in equal quarterly installments until fully vested on March 5, 2028, subject to the employee’s continued employment with the Company on these vesting dates. The restricted stock units are also subject to the terms and conditions of the 2022 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the equity award agreements covering the grants.

