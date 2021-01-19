DermTech : Chief Scientific Officer Michael Howell Presented at Dermatology Summit 2021

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today its presentation at the 2021 Dermatology Summit virtual conference (the “Dermatology Summit”) on Jan. 8, 2021. The Dermatology Summit uniquely brings together members of the financial community and business leaders from established and emerging companies in the dermatology space to help foster investment and partnerships in the next generation of dermatology companies and products.

DermTech Chief Scientific Officer, Michael Howell, Ph.D., participated in the Dermatology Summit Precision Medicine Showcase, with a presentation titled, “Smart Sticker Enabled Precision Dermatology.” Howell provided an overview of DermTech’s melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay (“PLA”) and the company’s novel and proprietary non-invasive smart sticker platform and their use for the early detection of melanoma. Additionally, Howell presented the smart sticker as an improved approach for precision and personalized dermatology by non-invasively evaluating the heterogeneity of large populations and stratifying patients based on skin gene expression and protein profiles, identifying biomarkers of specific diseases and disease subsets, and collecting inflammatory signatures prior to and following treatments in order to predict and track responses to therapeutic intervention. Howell also highlighted the potential for DermTech’s smart sticker platform to be used to sample lesions for tests that may be developed in the future to address some of the more than 3,000 known skin diseases other than melanoma.

“The smart sticker exemplifies DermTech’s commitment to precision and personalized dermatology,” commented Howell. “The non-invasive nature of the smart sticker platform enables skin sampling, even in these unprecedented times when office visits are often being avoided, and allows for the integration of molecular approaches such as genomics and proteomics to drive diagnostic, predictive, prognostic and pharmacodynamic biomarker identification and implementation in precision dermatology.”

The full presentation can be viewed here.

About DermTech

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products, including its smart sticker platform, and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210119005947/en/