Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  DermTech, Inc.    DMTK

DERMTECH, INC.

(DMTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DermTech : Management to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

12/28/2020 | 04:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) (“DermTech”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, announced today that DermTech management will present at the ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Interested parties may access a live webcast of the presentation and, for 90 days following the ICR Conference 2021, an archived webcast of the presentation through the “Investor Relations” section of DermTech’s website at: www.DermTech.com.

About DermTech:

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech’s mission is to transform the practice of dermatology through more accurate diagnosis and treatment, and the elimination of unnecessary surgery, leading to improved patient care and lower costs. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech’s investor relations site at: www.DermTech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of DermTech may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to: DermTech’s plans to attend investor conferences, and the performance, patient benefits, cost-effectiveness, commercialization and adoption of DermTech’s products and the market opportunity therefor. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of DermTech and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against DermTech; (2) DermTech’s ability to obtain additional funding to develop and market its products; (3) the existence of favorable or unfavorable clinical guidelines for DermTech’s tests; (4) the reimbursement of DermTech’s tests by Medicare and private payors; (5) the ability of patients or healthcare providers to obtain coverage of or sufficient reimbursement for DermTech’s products; (6) DermTech’s ability to grow, manage growth and retain its key employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the market adoption and demand for DermTech’s products and services together with the possibility that DermTech may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other risks and uncertainties included in (x) the “Risk Factors” section of the most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by DermTech with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and (y) other documents filed or to be filed by DermTech with the SEC. DermTech cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. DermTech does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about DERMTECH, INC.
04:02pDERMTECH : Management to Present at the ICR Conference 2021
BU
12/17DERMTECH ANNOUNCES TOPLINE RESULTS O : Results Confirm the High Negative Predict..
BU
12/11DERMTECH : Melanoma Test Included in Two Continuing Medical Education (“CM..
BU
12/11DERMTECH, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
12/10DERMTECH : Strikes Reimbursement Coverage Deal With Blue Shield of California --..
MT
12/10DERMTECH : Enters Into Agreement With Blue Shield of California
BU
12/03DERMTECH : Presents Updates in Precision Medicine at 2020 Dermatology Drug Devel..
BU
11/20DermTech Makes Melanoma Diagnostic Test Available to Blue Cross Blue Shield o..
MT
11/20DERMTECH : Enters Agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
BU
11/17DERMTECH : Presents New Clinical Research Abstract at the 2020 Fall Clinical Der..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5,48 M - -
Net income 2020 -36,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 486 M 486 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 88,7x
Capi. / Sales 2021 41,1x
Nbr of Employees 62
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart DERMTECH, INC.
Duration : Period :
DermTech, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERMTECH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 22,33 $
Last Close Price 24,80 $
Spread / Highest target -3,23%
Spread / Average Target -9,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John D. Dobak President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew L. Posard Chairman
Claudia Ibarra Chief Operating Officer
Kevin Sun Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Burkhard Jansen Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERMTECH, INC.100.00%486
BIOMÉRIEUX47.83%16 913
10X GENOMICS, INC.98.47%16 284
DIASORIN S.P.A.45.06%11 140
AUTOBIO DIAGNOSTICS CO., LTD.55.43%10 080
NATERA, INC.231.67%9 539
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ