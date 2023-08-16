- August 16, 2023
- 9:14 am
https://www.jamstockex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/DTL-Unaudited-Consolidated-Financial-Statements-Q2-2023_Final_v2.pdf
Derrimon Trading Company Ltd (DTL) wishes to advise that the Unaudited Financial Statements for Q2 Ended June 2023 has been resubmitted. The Group Statement of Financial Position should have been depicted on page 9. However, the Company Statement of Comprehensive Income was erroneously shown on that page.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Derrimon Trading Company Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 14:45:06 UTC.