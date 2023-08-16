https://www.jamstockex.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/DTL-Unaudited-Consolidated-Financial-Statements-Q2-2023_Final_v2.pdf

Derrimon Trading Company Ltd (DTL) wishes to advise that the Unaudited Financial Statements for Q2 Ended June 2023 has been resubmitted. The Group Statement of Financial Position should have been depicted on page 9. However, the Company Statement of Comprehensive Income was erroneously shown on that page.