  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Derwent London Plc
  News
  Summary
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:00:18 2023-04-13 am EDT
2389.00 GBX   +0.04%
Derwent London : Proposed Rules of the Performance Share Plan 2023
PU
Derwent London : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
Derwent London : Form of Proxy 2023 AGM
PU
Derwent London : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

04/13/2023 | 04:35am EDT
Derwent London plc

Report and Accounts 2022

Derwent London plc  /  Report and Accounts 2022

THE LARGEST LONDON OFFICE- FOCUSED REIT WITH A DISTINCTIVE

5.5 MILLION SQ FT PORTFOLIO

Soho Place W1

Introduction 01

CONTENTS

VISION

We craft inspiring and distinctive space where people thrive.

PURPOSE

We design and curate long-life, low carbon, intelligent offices that contribute to London's position as a leading global city, while aiming to deliver above average long-term returns for all our stakeholders.

VALUES

  • We build long-term relationships
  • We lead by design
  • We act with integrity

CULTURE

  • Dedicated and adaptable
  • A passion to improve London's office spaces
  • Strong customer focus
  • Progressive and pragmatic
  • 'Open door' and inclusive
  • Collaborative and supportive

  BUSINESS MODEL / See page 36

STRATEGIC REPORT

  1. Our year in review
  1. Management focus
  1. Operational highlights
  2. Performance highlights
  1. Debt highlights
  2. Strategic highlights
  3. ESG highlights
  4. Stakeholder focus
  1. Our portfolio
  1. Pipeline
  1. Chairman's statement
  1. Chief Executive's statement
  1. Focusing on the fundamentals
  1. Design-leddevelopment
  1. Occupier-focusedsolutions
  1. Net zero carbon
  1. A dynamic and inclusive team
  1. Strong capital management
  1. Central London office market
  1. Our business model
  1. Our strategy
  1. Measuring our performance
  1. Responsibility
  1. Environmental
  1. Social
  1. Governance
  1. Property review
  2. Valuation
  1. Acquisitions & disposals

91 Leasing, asset management & property management

  1. Development & refurbishment
  1. Finance review
  1. Going concern and viability
  1. Managing risks

GOVERNANCE

  1. Introduction from the Chairman
  2. Governance at a glance
  3. Our stakeholders
  4. The section 172(1) statement
  1. Board of Directors
  1. Executive management team

138 Corporate Governance statement

  1. Nominations Committee report
  1. Audit Committee report
  1. Risk Committee report

182 Responsible Business Committee report

  1. Remuneration Committee report
  1. Directors' report

229 Statement of Directors' responsibilities

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

  1. Independent Auditors' report
  1. Group income statement
  1. Group statement of comprehensive income
  2. Balance sheets
  3. Statements of changes in equity
  4. Cash flow statements
  5. Notes to the financial statements

Other information

  1. Ten-yearsummary
  2. EPRA summary
  1. Principal properties
  1. List of definitions
  1. Shareholder information
  2. Awards & recognition

02 Derwent London plc  /  Report and Accounts 2022

Francis House SW1

Strategic report 03

  • A former Army and Navy depository and store, the building has been remodelled to provide maximum light penetration, generously sized workspaces and double height volumes. The original grand staircases and a magnificent lift shaft have been exposed with designs that celebrate the building's history and Victorian craft."

TIM GLEDSTONE

PARTNER, SQUIRE & PARTNERS

STRATEGIC REPORT

  1. Our year in review
  1. Management focus
  1. Operational highlights
  2. Performance highlights
  1. Debt highlights
  2. Strategic highlights
  3. ESG highlights
  4. Stakeholder focus
  1. Our portfolio
  1. Pipeline
  1. Chairman's statement
  1. Chief Executive's statement
  1. Focusing on the fundamentals
  1. Design-leddevelopment
  1. Occupier-focusedsolutions
  1. Net zero carbon
  1. A dynamic and inclusive team
  1. Strong capital management
  1. Central London office market
  1. Our business model
  1. Our strategy
  1. Measuring our performance
  1. Responsibility
  1. Environmental
  1. Social
  1. Governance
  1. Property review
  2. Valuation
  1. Acquisitions & disposals

91 Leasing, asset management & property management

  1. Development & refurbishment
  1. Finance review
  1. Going concern and viability
  1. Managing risks

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 210 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2022 -415 M -518 M -518 M
Net Debt 2022 1 302 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,09x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 2 682 M 3 342 M 3 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
EV / Sales 2023 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 94,9%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Richard David Charles Dakin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC0.84%3 342
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.38%41 019
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.58%21 297
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.99%15 762
SEGRO PLC1.62%11 624
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.47%10 079
