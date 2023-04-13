Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Derwent London Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:00:18 2023-04-13 am EDT
2389.00 GBX   +0.04%
04:35aDerwent London : Proposed Rules of the Performance Share Plan 2023
PU
04:35aDerwent London : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
04:35aDerwent London : Form of Proxy 2023 AGM
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Derwent London : Form of Proxy 2023 AGM

04/13/2023 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Form of Proxy for the 2023 Annual General

Meeting of Derwent London plc

+

+

Notice of availability

Please note that, depending on your election, hard copies of Derwent London plc's 2022 Report & Accounts and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting may not be enclosed. Both documents are, however, available on the Company's website at www.derwentlondon.com

If at any point you should wish to opt out of receiving documents and information via our website, then you may do so in writing, sent to our registrars at Equiniti Limited, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex BN99 6DA.

Voting ID

Task ID

Shareholder Reference Number

You may submit your proxy electronically at www.sharevote.co.uk using the above numbers

I/We appoint the Chairman of the meeting or the following person

(see note 3(a) on the back of the form) as my/our proxy to exercise all or any of my/our rights to attend, speak and vote in respect of my/our voting entitlement on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of Derwent London plc to be held at DL/78, 78 Charlotte Street, London, W1T 4QS on Friday 12 May 2023 at 10.30a.m. and at any adjournment thereof. This Form of Proxy relates to the resolutions listed below and any other business transacted at the meeting or any adjournment thereof. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed at the meeting as instructed on this form. The proxy will vote, or abstain from voting, at his or her discretion on any resolution listed below if no instruction is given regarding that resolution and on any other business transacted at the meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Please tick here if this proxy appointment is one of multiple proxy appointments being made*.

* For the appointment of more than one proxy, please see note 3(b) on the back of the form.

Number of shares (if not full voting entitlement)*

Please indicate your instructions by marking the "For", "Against" or "Vote withheld" boxes in black ink like this

Resolution

Vote

Resolution

Vote

For Against withheld

For Against withheld

  1. To receive the report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
  2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
  3. To approve the Annual Statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee and the Annual Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended
    31 December 2022
  4. To declare a final dividend of 54.50p per ordinary share for the year ended
    31 December 2022
  5. To re-elect Claudia Arney as a Director
  6. To re-elect Lucinda Bell as a Director
  7. To re-elect Mark Breuer as a Director
  8. To re-elect Nigel George as a Director
  9. To re-elect Helen Gordon as a Director
  10. To re-elect Emily Prideaux as a Director
  11. To re-elect Sanjeev Sharma as a Director
  12. To re-elect Cilla Snowball as a Director
  1. To re-elect Paul Williams as a Director
  2. To re-elect Damian Wisniewski as a Director
  3. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as independent auditor
  4. To authorise the Audit Committee, acting for and on behalf of the Directors, to determine the independent auditor's remuneration
  5. To approve the rules of the Derwent London Performance Share Plan 2023
  6. To authorise the allotment or relevant securities
  7. To authorise the limited disapplication of pre-emption rights
  8. To authorise additional disapplication of pre-emption rights.
  9. To authorise the Company to exercise its power to purchase its own shares
  10. To authorise the reduction of the notice period for general meetings other than an Annual General Meeting

Signature(s)

Date

+

+

Notes

1

Only holders of ordinary shares, or their duly appointed representatives, are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A member so entitled may appoint (a)

proxy(ies), who need not be (a) member(s), to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend and to speak and vote on his/her behalf. However, given the current

restrictions on attendance, we suggest that you appoint the chair of the meeting as your proxy, rather than a named person who will not be permitted to attend the

meeting. This will ensure that your vote is counted.

2

As an alternative to completing a hard copy Form of Proxy, proxies may be appointed electronically in accordance with note 10 below or CREST members may

use the CREST electronic appointment service in accordance with note 11 below.

3 If you wish to register your proxy appointment in paper form, please comply with the following notes:

(a)

You may, if you wish, delete the words 'the Chairman of the meeting or' and insert the name of a proxy of your choice in the box, who need not be a

member. Please initial that alteration.

(b)

You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one

proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, additional proxy forms may be obtained by contacting our registrar,

Equiniti Limited, on +44 (0) 371 384 2192 (calls to 03 numbers cost no more than a national rate call to a 01 or 02 number). Please use the country code

when calling from outside the UK. Lines are open 8.30a.m. to 5.30p.m. (UK time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales).

Alternatively you may copy this form. Please indicate, by ticking the box provided, if the proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments made. Please

also indicate in the box provided the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act as your proxy. All forms must be signed and should

be returned together to Equiniti in the same envelope to the address given in note 9 below.

(c)

The Form of Proxy and, if relevant, the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be

received by our registrar, Equiniti Limited, by 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

4

Please indicate with an 'X' in the boxes provided how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless otherwise instructed, the person appointed as proxy will exercise

his/her discretion as to how he/she votes or whether he/she abstains from voting on any particular resolution and on any other business (including amendments

to resolutions and any procedural business) which may come before the meeting.

5

The 'Vote withheld' option on the Form of Proxy is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, a vote withheld is not a vote in law

and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

6

If the Form of Proxy is signed by someone else on your behalf, their authority to sign must be returned with the Form of Proxy. If the shareholder is a corporation,

the form may be executed under its common seal, by the signature of a director and its secretary or two directors or other authorised signatories in the name of

the company or by the signature of a duly authorised officer or attorney.

7

In the case of joint holders, only one need sign this Form of Proxy, but the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be

accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the

register of members in respect of the joint holding.

8

If more than one valid Form of Proxy is received in respect of the same share for use at the same meeting or poll, the one which is received last (regardless of its

date or the date which it was signed) will be treated as the valid form. If it is not possible to determine the order of receipt, none of the forms will be treated as valid.

9

To be valid, any Form of Proxy or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand at Equiniti,

Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA or online at www.shareview.co.uk, in each case no later than 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

10

Members who prefer to register the appointment of their proxy electronically via the internet can do so through Equiniti's website at www.sharevote.co.uk where

full instructions on the procedure are given. The Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number printed on the Form of Proxy will be required in order to

use the system. Alternatively, members who have already registered with Equiniti's on-line portfolio service, Shareview, can appoint their proxy electronically by

logging onto their portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk. An electronic proxy appointment will not be valid if sent to any address other than those provided or if

received after 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

11

In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must

be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications, and must contain the information required for such instruction, as

described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to an instruction given to the

previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the company's registrar, Equiniti, (CREST participant ID RA19) by

no later than 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the

message by the CREST Application Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by

CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

12 The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

13

If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company

and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10.30a.m. on 10 May

2023 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions.

It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.

14

A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and other information required by s.311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found on

9970

www.derwentlondon.com.

DW LTD

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 13 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2023 08:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DERWENT LONDON PLC
04:35aDerwent London : Proposed Rules of the Performance Share Plan 2023
PU
04:35aDerwent London : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)
PU
04:35aDerwent London : Form of Proxy 2023 AGM
PU
04:35aDerwent London : Annual Report & Accounts 2022
PU
03:55aDerwent London : Annual Report & Accounts 2022 - single page
PU
03/22Citi, Exane BNP and Goldman all raise M&S
AN
03/16Amsprop Portland Limited acquired GPS House, 215-226 Great Portland Street, W1 from Der..
CI
03/06Derwent London : Annual Results 2022 Announcement
PU
03/03Derwent London : Q4 2022 Corporate Summary
PU
03/02Numis cuts BT to 'sell'; Citigroup cuts Babcock
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DERWENT LONDON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 210 M 262 M 262 M
Net income 2022 -415 M -518 M -518 M
Net Debt 2022 1 302 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,09x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 2 682 M 3 342 M 3 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
EV / Sales 2023 18,7x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart DERWENT LONDON PLC
Duration : Period :
Derwent London Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 388,00 GBX
Average target price 2 766,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Richard David Charles Dakin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC0.84%3 342
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.38%41 019
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-16.58%21 297
W. P. CAREY INC.-6.99%15 762
SEGRO PLC1.62%11 624
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-1.47%10 079
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer