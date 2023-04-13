Derwent London : Form of Proxy 2023 AGM

Notes

1 Only holders of ordinary shares, or their duly appointed representatives, are entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A member so entitled may appoint (a)

proxy(ies), who need not be (a) member(s), to exercise all or any of his/her rights to attend and to speak and vote on his/her behalf. However, given the current

restrictions on attendance, we suggest that you appoint the chair of the meeting as your proxy, rather than a named person who will not be permitted to attend the

meeting. This will ensure that your vote is counted.

2 As an alternative to completing a hard copy Form of Proxy, proxies may be appointed electronically in accordance with note 10 below or CREST members may

use the CREST electronic appointment service in accordance with note 11 below.

3 If you wish to register your proxy appointment in paper form, please comply with the following notes:

(a) You may, if you wish, delete the words 'the Chairman of the meeting or' and insert the name of a proxy of your choice in the box, who need not be a

member. Please initial that alteration.

(b) You may appoint more than one proxy provided each proxy is appointed to exercise rights attached to different shares. You may not appoint more than one

proxy to exercise rights attached to any one share. To appoint more than one proxy, additional proxy forms may be obtained by contacting our registrar,

Equiniti Limited, on +44 (0) 371 384 2192 (calls to 03 numbers cost no more than a national rate call to a 01 or 02 number). Please use the country code

when calling from outside the UK. Lines are open 8.30a.m. to 5.30p.m. (UK time) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales).

Alternatively you may copy this form. Please indicate, by ticking the box provided, if the proxy appointment is one of multiple appointments made. Please

also indicate in the box provided the number of shares in relation to which the proxy is authorised to act as your proxy. All forms must be signed and should

be returned together to Equiniti in the same envelope to the address given in note 9 below.

(c) The Form of Proxy and, if relevant, the power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of that power or authority, must be

received by our registrar, Equiniti Limited, by 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

4 Please indicate with an 'X' in the boxes provided how you wish your vote to be cast. Unless otherwise instructed, the person appointed as proxy will exercise

his/her discretion as to how he/she votes or whether he/she abstains from voting on any particular resolution and on any other business (including amendments

to resolutions and any procedural business) which may come before the meeting.

5 The 'Vote withheld' option on the Form of Proxy is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, a vote withheld is not a vote in law

and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

6 If the Form of Proxy is signed by someone else on your behalf, their authority to sign must be returned with the Form of Proxy. If the shareholder is a corporation,

the form may be executed under its common seal, by the signature of a director and its secretary or two directors or other authorised signatories in the name of

the company or by the signature of a duly authorised officer or attorney.

7 In the case of joint holders, only one need sign this Form of Proxy, but the vote of the senior holder who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, will be

accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose, seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the

register of members in respect of the joint holding.

8 If more than one valid Form of Proxy is received in respect of the same share for use at the same meeting or poll, the one which is received last (regardless of its

date or the date which it was signed) will be treated as the valid form. If it is not possible to determine the order of receipt, none of the forms will be treated as valid.

9 To be valid, any Form of Proxy or other instrument appointing a proxy must be received by post or (during normal business hours only) by hand at Equiniti,

Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA or online at www.shareview.co.uk, in each case no later than 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

10 Members who prefer to register the appointment of their proxy electronically via the internet can do so through Equiniti's website at www.sharevote.co.uk where

full instructions on the procedure are given. The Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number printed on the Form of Proxy will be required in order to

use the system. Alternatively, members who have already registered with Equiniti's on-line portfolio service, Shareview, can appoint their proxy electronically by

logging onto their portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk. An electronic proxy appointment will not be valid if sent to any address other than those provided or if

received after 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023.

11 In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a "CREST Proxy Instruction") must

be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited's specifications, and must contain the information required for such instruction, as

described in the CREST Manual. The message, regardless of whether it constitutes the appointment of a proxy or is an amendment to an instruction given to the

previously appointed proxy must, in order to be valid, be transmitted so as to be received by the company's registrar, Equiniti, (CREST participant ID RA19) by

no later than 10.30a.m. on 10 May 2023. For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the

message by the CREST Application Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by

CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

12 The Company may treat as invalid a CREST Proxy Instruction in the circumstances set out in Regulation 35(5)(a) of the Uncertificated Securities Regulations 2001.

13 If you are an institutional investor, you may be able to appoint a proxy electronically via the Proxymity platform, a process which has been agreed by the Company

and approved by the Registrar. For further information regarding Proxymity, please go to www.proxymity.io. Your proxy must be lodged by 10.30a.m. on 10 May

2023 in order to be considered valid. Before you can appoint a proxy via this process you will need to have agreed to Proxymity's associated terms and conditions.

It is important that you read these carefully as you will be bound by them and they will govern the electronic appointment of your proxy.

14 A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting, and other information required by s.311A of the Companies Act 2006, can be found on 9970

www.derwentlondon.com.