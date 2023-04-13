Derwent London : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM)

PART I

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF DERWENT LONDON PLC

Directors: Derwent London plc Mark Breuer (Chairman) (Incorporated and registered in Paul Williams (Chief Executive Officer) England and Wales under Damian Wisniewski (Chief Financial Officer) number 1819699) Claudia Arney (Non-Executive Director) Lucinda Bell (Non-Executive Director) Registered and Head Office: Nigel George (Executive Director) 25 Savile Row Helen Gordon (Non-Executive Director) London Emily Prideaux (Executive Director) W1S 2ER Sanjeev Sharma (Non-Executive Director) Cilla Snowball (Non-Executive Director) 12 April 2023 Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to be writing to you with details of our Annual General Meeting (AGM) which we are holding at DL/78 at 78 Charlotte Street, London W1T 4QS on 12 May 2023 at 10.30 a.m.

If our shareholders are unable to physically attend the AGM, we will provide audio facilities so that they may follow the proceedings of the AGM remotely. To register for access to the audio facilities, please visit our website at www.derwentlondon.com/investors/shareholder-information/information-on-the-2023-agm. Registration for use of the audio facilities will close at 10.00 a.m. on Friday 12 May 2023.

Please be advised that the audio facilities will be "listen only", although you will be able to submit a question to the Board during the proceedings by emailing the Company Secretary, David Lawler, at company.secretary@derwentlondon.com. It would be helpful to the smooth running of the AGM if questions could be submitted to the Company Secretary up to one day before the commencement of the AGM.

Dividends

Shareholders are being asked to approve a ﬁnal dividend of 54.50p per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2022. Of this amount, 38.50p will be paid as a Property Income Distribution (PID) with the balance of 16.0p paid as a conventional dividend. If you approve the recommended ﬁnal dividend, it will be paid on 2 June 2023 to all ordinary shareholders who are on the register of members as at 28 April 2023.

New Long Term Incentive Plan

Resolution 17 seeks shareholder approval for a new Performance Share Plan 2023 ("PSP") to replace the Company's existing long-term incentive plan which will terminate in 2024. The PSP is very similar to the existing plan but has been updated since the last plan was approved to take account of continued developments in corporate governance and best practice. These updates include formalising the introduction of post-vesting holding periods and the ability to adjust formulaic vesting outcomes.

Furthermore, given that the Company is submitting a new Directors' Remuneration Policy to shareholders under resolution 2, it is operationally sensible for these PSP updates and other features to be aligned to the new remuneration policy as soon as possible. A summary of the principal terms of the PSP can be found in Part III of this Notice.

Re-election of Directors

In accordance with the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code, all Directors will be putting themselves forward for re-election at the AGM. Following a formal external performance evaluation, I can conﬁrm that each Director's performance continues to be highly effective and demonstrates a high level of commitment to their roles.