Derwent London : Q3 2022 Business Update announcement

3 November 2022
Derwent London plc ("Derwent London" / "the Group")
THIRD QUARTER BUSINESS UPDATE
Paul Williams, Chief Executive of Derwent London, said:
"Despite recent political and economic uncertainty, occupier demand in London remains good for the right product and the flight to quality continues. We have a strong balance sheet and with disposal proceeds in the year to date of £205m, we are reinvesting in two distinctive West End developments where supply remains constrained."
Summary
Portfolio update
Lettings in the first nine months of 2022 totalled £9.0m at an average 12.7% above December 2021 ERV with a further £1.1m of rent under offer o £1.9m of lettings in Q3 at an average 27.6% above December 2021 ERV o Francis House SW1 refurbishment (38,300 sq ft) completed and handed over to Edelman
EPRA vacancy rate 6.9% at 30 September 2022 (30 June 2022: 6.5%)
Disposals totalling £139.0m after costs in Q3 taking YTD activity to £204.9m including:
Bush House WC2 for £83.9m, 41% above December 2021 book valueo 2 & 4 Soho Place W1 long leasehold interest for £39.7m
West End developments of 435,000 sq ft underway
Sub and super structure works progressing well at 25 Baker Street W1 (298,000 sq ft)
Works commenced on-site in June 2022 at Network W1 (137,000 sq ft)
Financial position
EPRA LTV down to 21.7%1 (30 June 2022: 23.7%) after receipt of Q3 disposal proceeds
Undrawn facilities and cash of £626m as at 30 September 2022
100% of debt at fixed rates with average maturity of 6.4 yearso First debt maturity (£83m at 3.99%) in October 2024
1 LTV based on 30 June 2022 property values and includes the Group's share of joint ventures
Portfolio update (Appendices 1 & 2)
New leases totalling £1.9m on 31,700 sq ft were achieved in Q3 2022, on average 27.6% above December 2021 ERV. This includes two lettings at 43 Whitfield Street W1 which delivered an attractive premium to ERV, partly driven by proximity to the DL/78 amenity space for Derwent London occupiers. Lettings in the first nine months of 2022 totalled £9.0m on 141,000 sq ft, on average 12.7% above ERV. There is a further £1.1m of rent under offer.
We have seen a notable increase in viewings since the summer and letting interest across our portfolio remains encouraging. The Group's Q3 EPRA vacancy rate was 6.9% (30 June 2022: 6.5%), concentrated in recently completed space at The Featherstone Building EC1, The White Chapel Building E1, One Oxford Street W1 (retail element) and Tea Building E1.
Refurbishment works have completed at Francis House SW1 (38,300 sq ft) and the space has been handed over to the tenant Edelman.
Rent collection rates at Q3 have improved further compared to the prior quarter. For the September quarter day, rent collected to date stands at 98%.
Capital recycling (Appendices 3 & 4)
Disposals in the year to date total £204.9m which includes three disposals in Q3 for £139.0m after costs. Bush House WC2 was sold with vacant possession for £83.9m, a 41% premium to December 2021 book value. The sale of 2 & 4 Soho Place W1 completed for £39.7m following delivery of the new theatre to Nimax Theatres. The price reflects a capital value of c.£2,200 psf on the office element. In addition, a net premium of £15.3m was received from the granting of a geared intermediate leasehold interest at Soho Place.
Development progress (Appendix 5)
Good progress is being made at our two on-site net zero carbon developments, which will provide 435,000 sq ft of new space in the West End, including 350,000 sq ft of offices. Both schemes are scheduled for delivery in 2025.
At 25 Baker Street W1, demolition works have completed and the main contractor, Laing O'Rourke, is well underway with sub and super structure works. 80% of overall construction costs were fixed at the start of 2022, with the residential fit-out contract to follow. At Network W1, demolition works commenced in June 2022 and progress is on programme. Negotiations are advanced with our preferred contractor regarding the main building contract.
Recognition
80 Charlotte Street W1 was the winner of the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022, recognising both the quality of the overall design and the building's strong sustainability credentials.
The Group recently strengthened its GRESB score across all categories in 2022 and has been awarded an A-rating for public disclosure and a 5 Star rating for development.
Board changes
After nine years on the Board, Richard Dakin will retire from his position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Risk Committee on 28 February 2023. Helen Gordon, who is currently a member of the Risk Committee, will become Committee Chair from 1 March 2023. The Board would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution to the business and to wish him every success in the future.
Finance
Capital expenditure of £25.9m was incurred in Q3 2022 taking the total spend for the nine month period to £95.1m. In addition, the Group's share of capital expenditure within joint ventures was £0.5m in Q3. Following the disposal proceeds noted above, net debt decreased by £156.2m over the quarter to £1.2bn. This brought the 30 September 2022 LTV ratio down to 21.7% (30 June 2022: 23.7%) on an EPRA basis, based on 30 June 2022 valuations. Interest cover for the first nine months of 2022 was 4.2 times (H1 2022: 4.2 times) and cash and undrawn facilities totalled £626m at the quarter end. Neither of the Group's £550m revolving credit facilities were drawn as at 30 September 2022 and, accordingly, 100% of Group debt was at fixed rates.
In September 2022, the second one-year extension option of the £100m revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo was signed. This moved the facility's maturity date out to November 2027. The Group's weighted average unexpired debt term at 30 September 2022 was 6.4 years and the first maturity, for an £83m fixed rate secured loan, is in October 2024.
Appendix 1: Principal lettings in 2022 YTD
Total
Lease
Lease
annual
Property
Tenant
Area
Rent
rent
term
break
Rent free equivalent
sq ft
£ psf
£m
Years
Year
Months
Q1
90 Whitfield Street W1
Michael Kors
18,850
72.50
1.4
10
-
24
White Collar Factory EC1
Brainlabs
11,540
71.70
0.8
6
-
10.4
80 Charlotte Street W1
NewRiver
4,090
70.00
0.3
5
-
11
REIT
Holden House W1
Talon Outdoor
5,120
49.50
0.3
5
3.5
6
Q2
The Featherstone Building EC1
Marshmallow
16,220
71.50
1.2
10
6
15, plus 9 if no break
The Featherstone Building EC1
Dept Agency
11,450
85.25
1.0
10
5
11.5, plus 11.5 if no
break
White Collar Factory EC1
Adobe
10,180
70.00
0.7
10
6
12, plus 10 if no
break
230 Blackfriars Road SE1
Wandle
7,290
49.50
0.4
7.5
4
7, plus 6 if no break
Housing
Association
Q3
43 Whitfield Street W1
Pollination
5,930
85.00
0.5
10
5
5
43 Whitfield Street W1
Sine Digital
5,090
86.00
0.4
10
5
6, plus 5 if no break
Gordon House SW1
VCCP
7,380
52.50
0.4
3
-
7
Sub-total
103,140
71.75
7.4
Other
37,860
42.25
1.6
Total
141,000
63.70
9.0
Appendix 2: Leasing activity in 2022 YTD
Let
Performance against
Dec 21 ERV (%)
Area
Income
Open market
Overall1
sq ft
£m pa
Q1
55,900
3.5
6.8
6.8
Q2
53,400
3.6
11.8
11.8
H1 2022
109,300
7.1
9.3
9.3
Q3
31,700
1.9
27.6
27.6
YTD
141,000
9.0
12.7
12.7
1 Includes short-term lettings at properties earmarked for redevelopment
Appendix 3: Major acquisitions
Area
Total after
Net
Net rental
Net rental
Property
Date
costs
yield
income
income
sq ft
£m
%
£m pa
£ psf
230 Blackfriars Road SE1
Q1
60,300
58.3
3.5
2.1
41.00
Soho Place W1 headlease
Q1
-
71.9
-
-
-
Total acquisitions
60,300
130.2
-
2.1
-
Appendix 4: Major disposals
Area
Net proceeds
Net
Net rental
Property
Date
yield
income
sq ft
£m
%
£m pa
H1 2022
New River Yard EC1
Q2
70,700
65.91
4.5
3.3
Total H1 disposals
70,700
65.9
4.5
3.3
H2 2022
2 & 4 Soho Place W1
Q3
18,4002
39.7
-
-
Bush House WC2
Q3
103,700
83.9
-
-
Intermediate leasehold interest at
Q3
-
15.3
-
-
Soho Place W1
Total H2 disposals to date
122,100
138.9
-
-
After deduction of rental top-ups and sale costs
Office space
4
Appendix 5: Major developments pipeline
Project
Total
25 Baker Street W1
Network W1
Completion
H1 2025
H2 2025
Office (sq ft)
350,000
218,000
132,000
Residential (sq ft)
52,000
52,000
-
Retail (sq ft)
33,000
28,000
5,000
Total area (sq ft)
435,000
298,000
137,000
Est. future capex1 (£m)
346
2413
105
Total cost2 (£m)
697
463
234
ERV (c.£ psf)
-
90
87.5
ERV (£m pa)
30.3
18.44
11.9
Pre-let/sold area (sq ft)
31,000
31,0005
-
As at 30 June 2022
Comprising book value at commencement, capex, fees and notional interest on land, voids and other costs. Baker Street includes a 3.1% profit share payaway to freeholder The Portman Estate
Includes potential profit share to The Portman Estate
Long leasehold, net of 2.5% ground rent
19,000 sq ft courtyard retail and 12,000 sq ft Gloucester Place offices
