Derwent London : Q3 2022 Business Update announcement

There will be a webcast and conference call for investors and analysts at 09.00 GMT today. To participate in the call, please register at www.derwentlondon.com

Lettings in the first nine months of 2022 totalled £9.0m at an average 12.7% above December 2021 ERV with a further £1.1m of rent under offer

"Despite recent political and economic uncertainty, occupier demand in London remains good for the right product and the flight to quality continues. We have a strong balance sheet and with disposal proceeds in the year to date of £205m, we are reinvesting in two distinctive West End developments where supply remains constrained."

Portfolio update (Appendices 1 & 2)

New leases totalling £1.9m on 31,700 sq ft were achieved in Q3 2022, on average 27.6% above December 2021 ERV. This includes two lettings at 43 Whitfield Street W1 which delivered an attractive premium to ERV, partly driven by proximity to the DL/78 amenity space for Derwent London occupiers. Lettings in the first nine months of 2022 totalled £9.0m on 141,000 sq ft, on average 12.7% above ERV. There is a further £1.1m of rent under offer.

We have seen a notable increase in viewings since the summer and letting interest across our portfolio remains encouraging. The Group's Q3 EPRA vacancy rate was 6.9% (30 June 2022: 6.5%), concentrated in recently completed space at The Featherstone Building EC1, The White Chapel Building E1, One Oxford Street W1 (retail element) and Tea Building E1.

Refurbishment works have completed at Francis House SW1 (38,300 sq ft) and the space has been handed over to the tenant Edelman.

Rent collection rates at Q3 have improved further compared to the prior quarter. For the September quarter day, rent collected to date stands at 98%.

Capital recycling (Appendices 3 & 4)

Disposals in the year to date total £204.9m which includes three disposals in Q3 for £139.0m after costs. Bush House WC2 was sold with vacant possession for £83.9m, a 41% premium to December 2021 book value. The sale of 2 & 4 Soho Place W1 completed for £39.7m following delivery of the new theatre to Nimax Theatres. The price reflects a capital value of c.£2,200 psf on the office element. In addition, a net premium of £15.3m was received from the granting of a geared intermediate leasehold interest at Soho Place.

Development progress (Appendix 5)

Good progress is being made at our two on-site net zero carbon developments, which will provide 435,000 sq ft of new space in the West End, including 350,000 sq ft of offices. Both schemes are scheduled for delivery in 2025.

At 25 Baker Street W1, demolition works have completed and the main contractor, Laing O'Rourke, is well underway with sub and super structure works. 80% of overall construction costs were fixed at the start of 2022, with the residential fit-out contract to follow. At Network W1, demolition works commenced in June 2022 and progress is on programme. Negotiations are advanced with our preferred contractor regarding the main building contract.

Recognition

80 Charlotte Street W1 was the winner of the BCO's Best National Commercial Workplace award 2022, recognising both the quality of the overall design and the building's strong sustainability credentials.

The Group recently strengthened its GRESB score across all categories in 2022 and has been awarded an A-rating for public disclosure and a 5 Star rating for development.

Board changes

After nine years on the Board, Richard Dakin will retire from his position as a Non-Executive Director of the Company and Chair of the Risk Committee on 28 February 2023. Helen Gordon, who is currently a member of the Risk Committee, will become Committee Chair from 1 March 2023. The Board would like to thank Richard for his significant contribution to the business and to wish him every success in the future.

2