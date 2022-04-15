Derwent London : The Featherstone Building - The Evolution of the Design

David Storring, Director at Morris+Company, explains it was the unique level of testing and model making in the early stages of design that created such an impactful building. The team took an iterative approach to model making, using different scales to discern the ultimate effect of the building. They studied the texture, materiality, and light, recording the shadows cast on each individual brick.
Disclaimer
Derwent London plc published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.