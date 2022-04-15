Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Derwent London Plc
  News
  Summary
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:35:29 am EDT
3254.00 GBX   +1.81%
04/13DERWENT LONDON : Publication of the 2021 Annual and Responsibility Reports
PU
04/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The confusion over inflation
04/13JPMorgan Lifts Derwent London To Overweight From Neutral, Boosts PT
MT
Summary 
Summary

Derwent London : The Featherstone Building - The Evolution of the Design

04/15/2022 | 05:10am EDT
David Storring, Director at Morris+Company, explains it was the unique level of testing and model making in the early stages of design that created such an impactful building. The team took an iterative approach to model making, using different scales to discern the ultimate effect of the building. They studied the texture, materiality, and light, recording the shadows cast on each individual brick.

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 09:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on DERWENT LONDON PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 220 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2022 236 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2022 1 320 M 1 724 M 1 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 2,49%
Capitalization 3 653 M 4 771 M 4 771 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,6x
EV / Sales 2023 21,5x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart DERWENT LONDON PLC
Duration : Period :
Derwent London Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 254,00 GBX
Average target price 3 602,72 GBX
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Richard David Charles Dakin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC-4.71%4 771
EQUINIX, INC.-13.08%68 436
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.42%43 162
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-18.01%41 860
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-12.01%31 717
SEGRO PLC-5.43%21 028