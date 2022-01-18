Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Derwent London Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/18 04:50:02 am
3505.5 GBX   -0.27%
04:35aDERWENT LONDON : Welcome to DL/78
PU
01/14DERWENT LONDON : How To Make A Ship Walk - James Capper
PU
01/05DERWENT LONDON : Community Fund autumn 2021 successful applications
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Derwent London : Welcome to DL/78

01/18/2022 | 04:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our creative destination in the heart of Fitzrovia is a curated environment for our customers to connect and collaborate. The hybrid space hosts a blend of lounge seating, a cosy snug, communal desks and versatile meetings rooms to suit all occasions. DL/78 is open to our Derwent London community across the capital - we hope to see you there.

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DERWENT LONDON PLC
04:35aDERWENT LONDON : Welcome to DL/78
PU
01/14DERWENT LONDON : How To Make A Ship Walk - James Capper
PU
01/05DERWENT LONDON : Community Fund autumn 2021 successful applications
PU
2021Derwent London Wins Bid For Freehold Of City Road Island In London
MT
2021DERWENT LONDON : agrees terms to acquire City Road Island EC1
PU
2021DERWENT LONDON : Executive Committee Appointments
PU
2021DERWENT LONDON : Snug Session #2 at DL/78
PU
2021DERWENT LONDON : Festive Giveaway!
PU
2021DERWENT LONDON : Edelman pre-lets Francis House SW1
PU
2021Derwent London Prices $469 Million 10-Year Green Bond
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DERWENT LONDON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 202 M 276 M 276 M
Net income 2021 193 M 263 M 263 M
Net Debt 2021 1 145 M 1 562 M 1 562 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,2x
Yield 2021 2,21%
Capitalization 3 944 M 5 386 M 5 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 25,2x
EV / Sales 2022 23,4x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float -
Chart DERWENT LONDON PLC
Duration : Period :
Derwent London Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 515,00 GBX
Average target price 3 718,17 GBX
Spread / Average Target 5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Richard David Charles Dakin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC0.94%5 386
EQUINIX, INC.-11.71%67 239
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-11.87%44 237
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.13%40 456
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.69%33 617
SEGRO PLC-9.78%21 278