Derwent London : Welcome to DL/78

Our creative destination in the heart of Fitzrovia is a curated environment for our customers to connect and collaborate. The hybrid space hosts a blend of lounge seating, a cosy snug, communal desks and versatile meetings rooms to suit all occasions. DL/78 is open to our Derwent London community across the capital - we hope to see you there.
Disclaimer
Derwent London plc published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 09:34:13 UTC.