DERWENT LONDON PLC

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/12 11:35:12 am
3326 GBX   +0.09%
02:09aDERWENT LONDON  : March 2021 Rent Collection
PU
04/07DERWENT LONDON  : Internal Promotions
PU
04/04JOHN BURNS : If You Sell a House These Days, the Buyer Might Be a Pension Fund
DJ
Derwent London : March 2021 Rent Collection

04/13/2021 | 02:09am EDT
December and September 2020 Quarters updated

Rents agreed to be paid later within the December 2020 quarter have continued to be received. We have now collected 91% of the December 2020 quarter rents, with another 5% subject to agreed payment plans. For the September 2020 quarter, we have now received 92% of rents with another 5% subject to payment plans.

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 194 M 267 M 267 M
Net income 2020 -204 M -281 M -281 M
Net Debt 2020 931 M 1 280 M 1 280 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,9x
Yield 2020 2,23%
Capitalization 3 730 M 5 128 M 5 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,0x
EV / Sales 2021 22,8x
Nbr of Employees 135
Free-Float 92,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 3 348,11 GBX
Last Close Price 3 326,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 0,66%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John David Burns Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Simon William D. Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC7.43%5 128
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-3.19%61 736
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.2.87%39 711
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-5.20%24 488
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION5.63%24 349
SEGRO PLC1.94%15 819
