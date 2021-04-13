Derwent London : March 2021 Rent Collection

December and September 2020 Quarters updated
Rents agreed to be paid later within the December 2020 quarter have continued to be received. We have now collected 91% of the December 2020 quarter rents, with another 5% subject to agreed payment plans. For the September 2020 quarter, we have now received 92% of rents with another 5% subject to payment plans.
