Derwent London : Spring Community Fund - The Soup Kitchen

As part of our Spring Community Fund we are pleased to support The Soup Kitchen's newly built drop-in mental health clinic which aims to address some of the core issues of homelessness. In addition to unprecedented mental health support, the clinic will also be visited by a GP and NHS Dentist, both of whom are donating their time and expertise to help the most vulnerable people in our city.





'Tackling the homeless crisis takes a team effort, and we are so fortunate to have such wonderful partners on our team' - Alex Brown, Director, The Soup Kitchen.

