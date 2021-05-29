Log in
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
  Report
Derwent London : Spring Community Fund - The Soup Kitchen

05/29/2021
As part of our Spring Community Fund we are pleased to support The Soup Kitchen's newly built drop-in mental health clinic which aims to address some of the core issues of homelessness. In addition to unprecedented mental health support, the clinic will also be visited by a GP and NHS Dentist, both of whom are donating their time and expertise to help the most vulnerable people in our city.

'Tackling the homeless crisis takes a team effort, and we are so fortunate to have such wonderful partners on our team' - Alex Brown, Director, The Soup Kitchen.

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 198 M 280 M 280 M
Net income 2021 -13,4 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net Debt 2021 1 019 M 1 445 M 1 445 M
P/E ratio 2021 -111x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 3 876 M 5 498 M 5 499 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,8x
EV / Sales 2022 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 92,1%
