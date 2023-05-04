Advanced search
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:30:17 2023-05-04 am EDT
2331.00 GBX   -0.98%
07:24aDerwent celebrates "strong operational progress" in first quarter
AN
07:17aShell Buyback Rate May Face Pressure as Economy Softens
DJ
05:01aSterling Rises to 11-Month High Versus Weak Dollar
DJ
Derwent celebrates "strong operational progress" in first quarter

05/04/2023 | 07:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Derwent London PLC on Thursday said it experienced a strong performance in the first quarter with an increase in new lettings and a reduction in vacancies and EPRA loan to value ratio.

Derwent is a London-headquartered property investor and developer owning 70 buildings valued at GBP5.4 billion as at December 31.

Derwent said letting activity in the first quarter of 2023 totalled GBP17.1 million, on average 6.6% above its estimated rental value in December. These included aretail letting at 1 Oxford Street to Uniqlo Co, Ltd and a pre-let at 25 Baker Street to PIMCO Europe Ltd. The Baker Street property is now 55% pre-let or sold.

Derwent said its European Public Real Estate Association vacancy rate decreased to 4.9% on March 31 from 6.4% on December 31. It reported an EPRA LTV ratio of 23% on March 31, down from 24% on December 31.

Derwent said net debt decreased during the quarter by 2.5% to GBP1.23 billion on March 31 from GBP1.26 billion on December 31. Cash and undrawn facilities increased by 5.7% to GBP610.0 million from GBP577.0 million.

The firm added that construction works on the Baker Street property are now above ground with completion expected in the first half of 2025. Demolition and piling are now complete at its Network W1 development with basement works in progress. Completion is anticipated for the second half of 2023.

"London, particularly the West End, is busy and people are back in the office," commented Chief Executive Officer Paul Williams. He said the strong quarterly performance and new lettings showed that "Occupier demand continues to favour amenity-rich, well designed and sustainable space".

Derwent's shares were down 1.1% in London on Thursday afternoon at 2,328.00 pence each.

By Emma Curzon, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 215 M 270 M 270 M
Net income 2023 -151 M -189 M -189 M
Net Debt 2023 1 330 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
P/E ratio 2023 -12,0x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 2 643 M 3 316 M 3 316 M
EV / Sales 2023 18,5x
EV / Sales 2024 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 184
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart DERWENT LONDON PLC
Duration : Period :
Derwent London Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 2 354,00 GBX
Average target price 2 766,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Richard David Charles Dakin Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC-0.59%3 316
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-3.88%40 273
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-17.93%21 019
W. P. CAREY INC.-8.36%15 319
SEGRO PLC7.26%12 425
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST0.98%10 292
