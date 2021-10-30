Our Net Zero Pathway

Instead of looking at this figure as drawback, we see it as an opportunity - a chance to reimagine the sector through a more considered lens. If we could optimise our impact to enact positive change, the built environment could offer a considerable contribution to tackling the climate crisis.
Our company strategy has sustainability at its core. With a focus on lower carbon buildings, futureproofing our energy, and collaboration, we're committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2030. Be that a more thoughtful approach to materiality, to design and construction processes, or to our relationships with our customers, partners and supply chain, we're dedicated to flipping that 40% on its head and reaching our targets.
