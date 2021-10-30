Log in
Our Net Zero Pathway
PU
10/28Hedge Talks with John Davies
PU
10/18BUSINESS GREEN - NET ZERO LONDON : Realising net zero cities through cross-sector collaboration
PU
Our Net Zero Pathway

10/30/2021
Instead of looking at this figure as drawback, we see it as an opportunity - a chance to reimagine the sector through a more considered lens. If we could optimise our impact to enact positive change, the built environment could offer a considerable contribution to tackling the climate crisis.

Our company strategy has sustainability at its core. With a focus on lower carbon buildings, futureproofing our energy, and collaboration, we're committed to reaching net zero carbon by 2030. Be that a more thoughtful approach to materiality, to design and construction processes, or to our relationships with our customers, partners and supply chain, we're dedicated to flipping that 40% on its head and reaching our targets.

Derwent London plc published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 08:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
