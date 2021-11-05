Log in
    DLN   GB0002652740

DERWENT LONDON PLC

(DLN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/05 11:58:26 am
3424.5 GBX   +0.48%
The Art Of: Modelmaking

11/05/2021 | 11:38am EDT
"A model maker for me isn't just a craftsman who has an eye for precision, detail and scale, but it's someone who can see the overall picture."

LL&Co. centre their practice around creative experimentation and materiality. Taking a meticulous approach to the design and making process, they are constantly exploring new techniques to best reflect the intent of the architecture.

An age-old practice, architectural model making has changed over the centuries in its techniques, style, and purpose.

Fast forward to modern day and their approach to model making speaks to yet another purpose for the architectural model - artistic exhibitory. Architectural models intended for display often vary in their accurate depiction of scale and construction, but the models have been designed to capture a building's true identity which they believe lies in authentic material choices.

Our collection of models of Baker Street, Brunel Building, 80 Charlotte Street, The Featherstone Building, Soho Place, Tea Building, Turnmill and White Collar Factory are displayed in the Pasmore Room at our newly opened DL/78.

Disclaimer

Derwent London plc published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 15:37:17 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 203 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2021 203 M 273 M 273 M
Net Debt 2021 1 126 M 1 513 M 1 513 M
P/E ratio 2021 -104x
Yield 2021 2,28%
Capitalization 3 824 M 5 163 M 5 140 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,4x
EV / Sales 2022 22,9x
Nbr of Employees 154
Free-Float 91,8%
Technical analysis trends DERWENT LONDON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 3 408,00 GBX
Average target price 3 665,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Malcolm Williams Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Damian Mark Alan Wisniewski Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mark Breuer Non-Executive Chairman
Giles Sheehan Head-Investment
Simon William D. Fraser Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DERWENT LONDON PLC10.08%5 163
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)17.32%72 122
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.93%44 326
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION14.65%40 331
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.65%31 941
SEGRO PLC41.25%21 727