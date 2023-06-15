Descente : Presentation Material of the 66th annual General Meeting of Shareholders〔1,638KB〕
Management Policy for the Future
Summary of FY2022 (2nd year of "D-Summit 2023")
１．Established a well-balanced profit structure in 3 markets (Japan/South Korea/China)
Sales and profits were increased in Japan and South Korea, but profits were decreased in China due to COVID-19 and write-down of inventories associated with rebranding
Japan：Achieved ￥4.5B segment income because of the increased revenue and decreased sales losses
South Korea： Increased revenue because higher sales rate of full-price items and optimizing inventory levels
China：Investment and disposition for rebranding
２．¥10.5B consolidated net income was the best in our history
Earning forecast for FY2023: Net income of ¥11.0B
About 20% gain in net income forecasts compared with last year excluding non-recurring gain/loss
３．Increased dividends (¥40 / per share)
¥40 / per share are the best dividends in our history
Dividend forecast for FY2023: ¥44 / per share
〇Improve profitability of Japan business
１．Focus on profit, not sales
◎Operating income ¥4.4B increase since FY2018 (Achieved ¥4.7B in FY2022)
(0.1
B ilon Yen)
Net sales and operating income of Japan business
600
519
503
500
493
500
443
400
400
300
200
100
24
47
50
▲ 13
▲ 24
0
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
-100
Plan
NOTES: FY2022 = FY ended March, 2023
Net Sales (Product)
Operating Income
〇Improve profitability of Japan business
２．Control of production/inventory amount
(Improvements since FY2018)
◎Inventory amount
３６% ↓
◎Return/discount rate
8 . 5 % ↓
(0.1
Inventory amount and return/discount rate of Japan business
B ilon Yen)
120
20.0%
110
104
101
18.0%
100
16.0%
80
77
14.0%
67
70
Inventory
12.0%
60
10.0%
amount
8.0%
40
6.0%
20
4.0%
2.0%
0
0.0%
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
Plan
Inventory Amount
Return/Discount Rate
Return/discount rate
NOTES: FY2022 = FY ended March, 2023
〇Improve profitability of Japan business
３．Control of expenses (FY2021⇒FY2022)
◎Total expense
４％↑ Change from cost reduction to aggressive investment
・Advertising
２３％↑ Resumed investments to strengthen branding
・Logistics
６％↓
Reduced returned items and improved
packaging consolidation
・Personnel
７％↓
Personnel reduction
Advertising, logistics, personnel fee of Japan business