    8114   JP3548800006

DESCENTE LTD.

(8114)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-15 am EDT
4150.00 JPY   +0.97%
Descente : Presentation Material of the 66th annual General Meeting of Shareholders〔1,638KB〕

06/15/2023 | 04:16am EDT
Management Policy for the Future

Disclaimer: This is an English translation of the original Japanese- language and is provided for reference purposes only. Readers are advised that the company does not guarantee the accuracy of the content contained in this report. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

1

Summary of FY2022 (2nd year of "D-Summit 2023")

１．Established a well-balanced profit structure in 3 markets (Japan/South Korea/China)

  • Sales and profits were increased in Japan and South Korea, but profits were decreased in China due to COVID-19 and write-down of inventories associated with rebranding
    • JapanAchieved 4.5B segment income because of the increased revenue and decreased sales losses
    • South Korea Increased revenue because higher sales rate of full-price items and optimizing inventory levels
    • ChinaInvestment and disposition for rebranding

２．¥10.5B consolidated net income was the best in our history

  • Earning forecast for FY2023: Net income of ¥11.0B
  • About 20% gain in net income forecasts compared with last year excluding non-recurring gain/loss

３．Increased dividends (¥40 / per share)

  • ¥40 / per share are the best dividends in our history
  • Dividend forecast for FY2023: ¥44 / per share

2

Improve profitability of Japan business

１．Focus on profit, not sales

Operating income ¥4.4B increase since FY2018 (Achieved ¥4.7B in FY2022)

(0.1

B ilon Yen)

Net sales and operating income of Japan business

600

519

503

500

493

500

443

400

400

300

200

100

24

47

50

3

▲ 13

▲ 24

0

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

-100

Plan

NOTES: FY2022 = FY ended March, 2023

Net Sales (Product)

Operating Income

3

Improve profitability of Japan business

２．Control of production/inventory amount

(Improvements since FY2018)

◎Inventory amount

３６% ↓

◎Return/discount rate

8 . 5 % ↓

(0.1

Inventory amount and return/discount rate of Japan business

B ilon Yen)

120

20.0%

110

104

101

18.0%

100

16.0%

80

77

14.0%

67

70

Inventory

12.0%

60

10.0%

amount

8.0%

40

6.0%

20

4.0%

2.0%

0

0.0%

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

Plan

Inventory Amount

Return/Discount Rate

Return/discount rate

NOTES: FY2022 = FY ended March, 2023

4

Improve profitability of Japan business

３．Control of expenses (FY2021FY2022)

Total expense

４％ Change from cost reduction to aggressive investment

Advertising

２３％ Resumed investments to strengthen branding

Logistics

６％

Reduced returned items and improved

packaging consolidation

Personnel

７％

Personnel reduction

Advertising, logistics, personnel fee of Japan business

FY2018

FY2021

FY2022

Personnel fee

Logistics fee

Advertising fee

Other

NOTES: FY2022 = FY ended March, 2023

FY2021FY2022

Total expense

4%↑

Advertising fee

23%↑

Logistics fee

6%↓

Personnel fee

7%↓

5

Disclaimer

DESCENTE Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 08:15:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
