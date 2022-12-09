Descon Oxychem : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended June 30, 2022
12/09/2022 | 01:53am EST
DESCON OXYCHEM LIMITED
CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR FY22
Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia
Chief Executive Ofﬁcer
Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia is currently serving as the CEO of Descon Oxychem Limited. He brings with him 27 years of diverse experience in Marketing Services, Business Development, Sales Management, Supply Chain Management and Strategy, development. Previously, Mr. Mohsin was working as General Manager & BU Head Pakistan- Construction Chemicals at BASF Pakistan. Mr. Mohsin has also worked at various other roles like Head of Supply Chain, Business Unit Head & Deputy Head of Operations for South Asia, and Head of Corporate Strategy and has got extensive exposure in Strategy Development, Marketing & Sales, Business Development Projects, & New Venture Planning and Development. Mr. Mohsin holds an MBA degree from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.
Mr. M Rizwan Qaiser
Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
Mr. Rizwan Qaiser holds MBA from LUMS and Bachelors from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and got 11 years of experience in industries ranging from trading, manufacturing to FMCG. In his last role he was working for an American private equity ﬁrm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Upﬁeld B.V). Core responsibilities of Rizwan included acquisition management, system development and business turnaround. Previously Rizwan has spent time with China Power where he successfully led and completed Financial close in 2018. During his time in Fatima Group Rizwan Oversaw purchase of Pakistan's initial LNG Cargos from Fatima's end and also handled portfolio of PKR 50 billion Borrowing.
HOSTED BY
AYESHA FAYYAZ
Senior Analyst, KTrade
Ms. Syeda Zainab Kazmi
Financial Analyst
Ms. Syeda Zainab Kazmi has been working for Descon Oxychem Limited as a Financial Analyst. She has an extensive background in ﬁnancial reporting, auditing, designing, and developing internal controls and business management. She holds a Certiﬁed Finance and Accounting Professional certiﬁcate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).
