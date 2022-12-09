Advanced search
    DOL   PK0093401013

DESCON OXYCHEM LIMITED

(DOL)
  Report
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-07
22.05 PKR   -0.59%
Descon Oxychem : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended June 30, 2022
PU
Descon Oxychem Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Descon Oxychem : Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended
PU
Descon Oxychem : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended June 30, 2022

12/09/2022 | 01:53am EST
DESCON OXYCHEM LIMITED

CORPORATE BRIEFING SESSION FOR FY22

Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia is currently serving as the CEO of Descon Oxychem Limited. He brings with him 27 years of diverse experience in Marketing Services, Business Development, Sales Management, Supply Chain Management and Strategy, development. Previously, Mr. Mohsin was working as General Manager & BU Head Pakistan- Construction Chemicals at BASF Pakistan. Mr. Mohsin has also worked at various other roles like Head of Supply Chain, Business Unit Head & Deputy Head of Operations for South Asia, and Head of Corporate Strategy and has got extensive exposure in Strategy Development, Marketing & Sales, Business Development Projects, & New Venture Planning and Development. Mr. Mohsin holds an MBA degree from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.

Mr. M Rizwan Qaiser

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Mr. Rizwan Qaiser holds MBA from LUMS and Bachelors from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi and got 11 years of experience in industries ranging from trading, manufacturing to FMCG. In his last role he was working for an American private equity ﬁrm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (Upﬁeld B.V). Core responsibilities of Rizwan included acquisition management, system development and business turnaround. Previously Rizwan has spent time with China Power where he successfully led and completed Financial close in 2018. During his time in Fatima Group Rizwan Oversaw purchase of Pakistan's initial LNG Cargos from Fatima's end and also handled portfolio of PKR 50 billion Borrowing.

HOSTED BY

AYESHA FAYYAZ

Senior Analyst, KTrade

Ms. Syeda Zainab Kazmi

Financial Analyst

Ms. Syeda Zainab Kazmi has been working for Descon Oxychem Limited as a Financial Analyst. She has an extensive background in ﬁnancial reporting, auditing, designing, and developing internal controls and business management. She holds a Certiﬁed Finance and Accounting Professional certiﬁcate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

Register before Dec 15, 2022 at:

https://kasb.com/dol-register

Friday 16th December

3:00 PM PST

Disclaimer

Descon Oxychem Ltd. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 06:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 250 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
Net income 2022 471 M 2,10 M 2,10 M
Net Debt 2022 110 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,84x
Yield 2022 12,7%
Capitalization 3 859 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 113
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart DESCON OXYCHEM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Descon Oxychem Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Muhammad Zia Chief Executive Officer
Rizwan Qaiser Chief Financial Officer
Taimur Dawood Chairman
Asif Qadir Independent Director
Ali Asrar Hossain Aga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESCON OXYCHEM LIMITED-4.13%17
AIR LIQUIDE-0.73%75 673
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-29.74%63 835
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.48%41 712
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-11.55%26 594
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-21.20%22 339