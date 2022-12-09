Descon Oxychem : Corporate Briefing Session for the year ended June 30, 2022

Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia

Chief Executive Ofﬁcer

Mr. Muhammad Mohsin Zia is currently serving as the CEO of Descon Oxychem Limited. He brings with him 27 years of diverse experience in Marketing Services, Business Development, Sales Management, Supply Chain Management and Strategy, development. Previously, Mr. Mohsin was working as General Manager & BU Head Pakistan- Construction Chemicals at BASF Pakistan. Mr. Mohsin has also worked at various other roles like Head of Supply Chain, Business Unit Head & Deputy Head of Operations for South Asia, and Head of Corporate Strategy and has got extensive exposure in Strategy Development, Marketing & Sales, Business Development Projects, & New Venture Planning and Development. Mr. Mohsin holds an MBA degree from Institute of Business Administration, Karachi.