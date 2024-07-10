Published: 2024-07-10 09:00:00 CEST Desenio Group AB

Investor News Invitation to the presentation of Desenio Group's Q2-report 2024 Desenio Group's Q2-report, 2024 will be published on 16 July at 07.00 CEST. A webcast - in English - will be held at 09.00 CEST, where Fredrik Palm, CEO, and Anna Ståhle, CFO, will present the Quarterly Report.



If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.

https://ir.financialhearings.com/desenio-group-q2-report-2024/register



If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below.

https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048685 For further information, please contact: Fredrik Palm, CEO, fredrik.palm@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 080 76 37

Anna Ståhle, CFO, anna.stahle@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 922 10 21

Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 706 05 63 34 About Desenio Group Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.



Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.



We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in Sweden, Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO". Attachments:

