Desenio : Invitation to the presentation of Desenio Group's Q2-report 2024
July 10, 2024 at 03:06 am EDT
Published: 2024-07-10 09:00:00 CEST
Desenio Group AB
Investor News
Invitation to the presentation of Desenio Group's Q2-report 2024
Desenio Group's Q2-report, 2024 will be published on 16 July at 07.00 CEST. A webcast - in English - will be held at 09.00 CEST, where Fredrik Palm, CEO, and Anna Ståhle, CFO, will present the Quarterly Report.
If you wish to participate via webcast please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/desenio-group-q2-report-2024/register
If you wish to participate via teleconference please register on the link below.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=50048685
For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Palm, CEO, fredrik.palm@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 080 76 37
Anna Ståhle, CFO, anna.stahle@deseniogroup.com, +46 70 922 10 21
Johan Hähnel, Head of IR, johan.hahnel@deseniogroup.com, +46 706 05 63 34
About Desenio Group
Desenio Group is the leading e-commerce company within affordable wall art in Europe, with a growing presence in North America. We offer our customers a unique and curated assortment of about 9,000 designs as well as frames and accessories in 37 countries via 44 local websites and are steadily expanding to new markets.
Desenio Group is well positioned to build upon our dynamic growth model, including our proprietary technical platform, industrialized creative processes and efficient customer acquisition approach.
We are headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with fulfilment centres in Sweden, Czech Republic and USA. Our share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth market, under the ticker "DSNO".
Desenio Group AB (publ) is a Sweden-based e-commerce company that is engaged in online sales of affordable wall art. The Companyâs offering consists of art prints of around 9,000 designs majority of which is proprietary to Desenio, Frames that are offered in various wooden and metal finishes in matching sizes to the posters, as well as other accessories including products such as mat boards, picture ledges, art clips, and other printed products, e.g., phone covers. The Company differentiates its two brands, Desenio and Poster Store. Desenio Group is primarily presented in Europe, with its core markets in Germany, United Kingdom, the Nordics, France and the Netherlands, and a growing presence in the USA and to some extent in Asia.