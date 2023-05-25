Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Desert Control AS
  News
  Summary
    DSRT   NO0010963275

DESERT CONTROL AS

(DSRT)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  07:32:12 2023-05-25 am EDT
7.070 NOK   +3.97%
7.070 NOK   +3.97%
07:15a Desert Control : Q1 2023 Company Update Presentation
01:01a Desert Control releases its Q1 2023 Report and Year-to-Date Company Update
04/27 Desert Control announces strategic review
Desert Control : Q1 2023 Company Update Presentation

05/25/2023 | 07:15am EDT
Company Update

Desert Control AS

Our focus: Soil improvement

The Chief Problem

Sandy Soil

have large particles with

low 'surface charge' - water has 'nothing to stick to'

Resulting in

Less than

15%

of water is retained in the topsoil for plant use

Water drains very

fast

2

Most of the water is

lost

Liquid Natural Clay (LNC)

LNC-treated

Sandy Soil

-

Sand-

-

More water

available

-

Grain

-

-

-

-

Less water is lost

3

Results

Improved efficiency in the use of:

Water Energy Fertilizers

Higher:

Yield Quality Profit

Before

After

ICBA, Dubai, UAE

Up to 62% yield increase

The University of Arizona, Yuma, U.S.

21-53% yield increase

Silicon Oasis, Dubai, UAE

47% water savings

4

Traction

Commercialization started with customer conversion model

30X improvement of application scalability since July 2022

Scalable, Patented, and Proven to Boost Yields & Cut Water Costs

LNC is Poised for Outstanding Growth

5

Disclaimer

Desert Control AS published this content on 25 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2023 11:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 17,0 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net income 2023 -116 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net cash 2023 208 M 19,0 M 19,0 M
P/E ratio 2023 -2,87x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 279 M 25,5 M 25,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
EV / Sales 2024 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 40,4%
Chart DESERT CONTROL AS
Duration : Period :
Desert Control AS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESERT CONTROL AS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 6,80 NOK
Average target price 33,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 385%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ole Kristian Sivertsen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Marianne Vika Bøe Chief Financial Officer
Knut Nesse Chairman
Tor Mæhlum Karlsen Chief Technology Officer
Ordin Husa Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESERT CONTROL AS-50.72%26
VINCI16.26%65 638
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.70%37 136
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED7.73%34 772
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.16.88%24 180
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED32.01%24 136
