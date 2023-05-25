|
Desert Control : Q1 2023 Company Update Presentation
Our focus: Soil improvement
The Chief Problem
Sandy Soil
have large particles with
low 'surface charge' - water has 'nothing to stick to'
Resulting in
Less than
15%
of water is retained in the topsoil for plant use
Water drains very
fast
Liquid Natural Clay (LNC)
LNC-treated
Sandy Soil
Less water is lost
Results
Improved efficiency in the use of:
Water Energy Fertilizers
Higher:
Yield Quality Profit
Traction
Commercialization started with customer conversion model
30X improvement of application scalability since July 2022
Scalable, Patented, and Proven to Boost Yields & Cut Water Costs
LNC is Poised for Outstanding Growth
