    DSRT   NO0010963275

DESERT CONTROL AS

(DSRT)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 10:25:04 am EDT
31.65 NOK   +0.96%
DESERT CONTROL : appoints new Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)
PU
DSRT : Desert Control appoints new Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)
AQ
DESERT CONTROL : Download Annual Report 2021 (NOR/ENG PDF)
PU
Desert Control : appoints new Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)

05/02/2022 | 01:07am EDT
Making Earth Green Again

- to foster the prosperity of life

Desert Control appoints new Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)

Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed a liquid natural clay (LNC) that restores soil and reduces water usage for agriculture and green landscapes. The company is now entering the commercial stage in the Middle East and is further launching validation initiatives and pilots in the United States. Desert Control appoints a new Chief Financial Officer to accelerate value creation as the company transitions to a scale-up.

Sandnes, Norway, 2 May 2022 - Desert Control AS (DSRT) appoints Marianne Vika Bøe to the position of Chief Financial Officer (Group CFO)

Marianne Vika Bøe (31) joins Desert Control as Chief Financial Officer on 1 August 2022. She joins from a Senior Manager position with KPMG and brings significant experience from large international corporations, as well as emerging growth companies. Her primary expertise is from international publicly listed companies and spans across the areas of finance, accounting, audit, people development, and leadership. She has been part of the Nordic Facilitator Faculty, held lectures on a national level, and been responsible for talent acquisition and recruitment.

Marianne holds a BSc in Economics and Business Administration from the University of Agder, an MSc in Business with a major in Finance from the Norwegian Business School BI, and a Master in Auditing and Accounting from the University of Stavanger.

We are proud to attract such high-performance talent as Marianne Vika Bøe, says Group CEO Ole Kristian Sivertsen. Her passion for sustainability will further make her an excellent Chief Value Officer, integrating finance with sustainability accounting and combining all aspects of the company's value creation with a multi-capital vision. We aim to build a tipple bottom line profitable business that creates value for nature, people, and planet in ways that offer growth for our employees and benefit the users of our innovation, our shareholders, partnerships, other stakeholders, and society at large.

Marianne Vika Bøe replaces Erling Rasmussen, who has served as CFO for Desert Control since March 2020. Rasmussen will, as previously announced, remain in office until 30 September to ensure a smooth transition.

For more information, please contact:

Ole Kristian Sivertsen

President and Group CEO

Email:oks@desertcontrol.com

Mobile (NOR): +47 957 77 777

Mobile (USA): +1 650 643 6136

Mobile (UAE): +971 52 521 7049

About Desert Control:

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart Agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) enables sustainable ecosystem management by restoring and protecting soil's ability to preserve water and increase yields for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sand and degraded soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields and ecosystem resilience while preserving water resources by up to 50%.

Agriculture and food production already consume more than 70% of all available freshwater. Desertification and soil degradation further increases water consumption in a negative spiral. Our growing global population will require more food in the next 40 years than was produced over the last 500 years, putting even more pressure on vital resources such as water. This is the problem Desert Control is determined to solve. According to the United Nations, twelve million hectares of fertile land perish to desertification, representing an annual $490 billion loss to the global economy.

Desert Control's vision is making earth green again.

https://www.desertcontrol.com

DESERT CONTROL AS • GRENSEVEIEN 21, FOMO WORKS, 4313 SANDNES, NORWAY • +47 95 77 77 77 • ORG 919 415 630

POST@DESERTCONTROL.COM • WWW.DESERTCONTROL.COM

Disclaimer

Desert Control AS published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 05:06:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Ole Kristian Sivertsen President & Group Chief Executive Officer
Erling Rasmussen Chief Financial Officer
Knut Nesse Chairman
Tor Mæhlum Karlsen Chief Technology Officer
Kristian P. Olesen Director & Advisor
